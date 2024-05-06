Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act; Samuli Seppälä’s holding in Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release – FLAGGING NOTIFICATION 6 May 2024, at 13:20pm (EEST)

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has on 3 May 2024 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act according to which the holding of Samuli Seppälä in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares and votes has fallen below 30 percent on 3 May 2024.

After the transaction, the holding of Samuli Seppälä is 29.43 percent and 13,347,000 shares of the total Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s shares and votes.

Verkkokauppa.com Corporation has a total of 45,354,532 shares, of which each share corresponds to one (1) vote.

According to the notification from Samuli Seppälä:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29.43 % 29.43 % 13,347,000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000049812 13,347,000 29.43% SUBTOTAL A 13,347,000 29.43%

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information, please contact:

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com or tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.