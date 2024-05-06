Arch Therapeutics to Present AC5® Advanced Wound System at the 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring Meeting (SAWC Spring)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, today announced that the Company’s first commercial product, AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”), will be featured at the 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring Meeting (“SAWC Spring”), which takes place at Orlando Marriott World Center, Orlando, from May 14-18, 2024.



On Wednesday & Thursday, May 15-16, 2024, the following clinical case, which further demonstrates the use of AC5 in patients with challenging wounds, will be presented during the poster viewing session.

A Pilot Study of Lower Extremity Wounds Utilizing a Novel Nanoparticle Self-Assembling Peptide.

by Eric J. Lullove, DPM, CWSP, DABLES, APWH(c), FFPM, RCPS (Glasg)

Poster #: CR-035

Arch’s team will be available for discussions with clinicians throughout the Symposium and at Arch’s booth (#535) in the exhibit hall.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch Therapeutics, said, “We are delighted that AC5 Advanced Wound System will be presented again at this important Symposium. Prior presentations at SAWC included a case of limb salvage in a 32 year-old patient with a necrotic spider-bite; management of post-Mohs surgery wounds; and treatment of recalcitrant wounds that previously failed to respond to other modalities. Clinicians manage a broad array of acute and chronic challenging wounds, often in patients with concurrent medical problems that interfere with healing. AC5, with its proprietary self-assembling peptide technology, presents patients and doctors an unusual mechanism of action and a different approach to wound care.”

Registration for the Symposium can be found here : https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/sawcspring/rates

AC5 is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds. AC5 is a synthetic self-assembling wound care product that provides clinicians with multi-modal support and utility across all phases of wound healing. Additional information may be found here : https://www.archtherapeutics.com/technology/clinical-data .

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About SAWC

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care meeting (“SAWC”) serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team—physicians, podiatrists, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers the level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings.

