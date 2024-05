The General Shareholders’ Meeting of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be held on 28 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m. CET as an online meeting.

The meeting notice is enclosed. All underlying documentation and user guide for the online meeting is available at https://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor/corporate-governance/generalmeetings/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment