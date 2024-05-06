Join Mobilicom’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 9

SHOHAM, Israel, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on May 9, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Mobilicom Founder and CEO Oren Elkayam, who will share insight into the Company’s recent successes and near-term growth initiatives. A live Q&A session with Elkayam will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Vaf5fk8TNOdRYRlfu-nqw#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to MOB@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact: