Neumora Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in May

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of seven clinical and pre-clinical brain disease programs, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in May:

BofA Securities Healthcare Conference 2024: Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) in Las Vegas, NV.



Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) in Las Vegas, NV. 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference: Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of each event will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Neumora Contact:

Helen Rubinstein

315-382-3979

Helen.Rubinstein@neumoratx.com