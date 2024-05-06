KIP Protocol Announces Strategic Partnership with Aethir to Propel Decentralized AI and GPU Infrastructure

Singapore , May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIP Protocol, the Web3 base layer for AI, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Aethir, the premier provider of decentralized GPU cloud infrastructure. This collaboration combines KIP’s tested decentralized AI deployment and monetisation solutions with Aethir’s large pool of computing power. This is set to enhance and expand the capabilities of decentralized AI applications significantly.

A Strategic Alliance for Accelerating AI Development

Under this partnership, KIP Protocol will be established as Aethir's Preferred Deployment Partner, enhancing Aethir's AI ecosystem with essential data and payment infrastructures. Concurrently, Aethir will become KIP’s Preferred Compute Partner, supplying over 40,000 GPUs and 3,000 NVIDIA H100s to support KIP’s AI product ecosystems with enterprise-grade, decentralized GPU power.

This partnership not only reinforces KIP Protocol's standing as a key player in the decentralized AI space but also significantly boosts its backend capabilities. Aethir will integrate KIP’s robust data and payment infrastructures, further strengthening their AI ecosystem.

Revolutionizing AI with Robust Decentralized Solutions

The strategic alliance aims to create synergy between KIP Protocol's innovative decentralized AI deployment solutions and Aethir's state-of-the-art GPU infrastructure. This collaboration will combine KIP’s robust data and payment rails and Aethir’s decentralized compute infrastructure, both essential for a thriving deAI ecosystem, challenging the dominance of centralized AI technologies.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

As Aethir's Preferred AI Deployment Partner, KIP will enhance Aethir's AI offerings with its suite of deployment and monetisation solutions (including its pioneering decentralised retrieval augmented generation (d/RAG) framework and battle-tested KnowledgeFi platform) ensuring seamless operation and integration across various platforms. Enhanced Computational Power: With substantial GPU resources from Aethir as KIP’s Preferred Compute Partner, KIP can accelerate the development and deployment of advanced AI solutions.

As the Web3 Base Layer for AI, KIP will secure transactions and enable effective monetization for developers and data owners within Aethir’s ecosystem. Scaling New Heights: The KnowledgeFi framework will significantly expand, backed by Aethir’s cutting-edge GPU support.

A Future of Collaborative AI Innovation

Julian Peh, Co-Founder and CEO of KIP Protocol, stated, "Our partnership with Aethir reflects our strategic alignment — KIP democratizes the tools for AI asset deployment & monetisation, while Aethir decentralizes the scarce resources of compute that are critical in AI. Together, we hope to dismantle the monopolistic hold of centralized systems to pave the way for a future where we can have true digital ownership in the AI powered future."

Mark Rydon, CEO of Aethir, added, "Teaming up with KIP Protocol empowers us to redefine the infrastructure landscape for AI. Their leadership in end-to-end decentralized AI solutions makes KIP an ideal partner to advance our goal of broadening access and enhancing profitability within the AI community across Web3."

KIP Protocol and Aethir are committed to reshaping the landscape of AI development, fostering a decentralized ecosystem that is more accessible, secure, and profitable. Stay tuned as these industry leaders continue to drive innovation and transform the AI ecosystem by leveling the playing field and empowering AI value creators.

About KIP Protocol

KIP Protocol builds Web3 infrastructure for AI app developers, model makers and data owners, empowering easy deployment and monetisation of AI assets while maintaining full ownership rights.

KIP was a pioneer in decentralized Retrieval Augmented Generation (d/RAG), being a winner of the Chainlink Hackathon in 2023. That expertise in d/RAG was built out into a full platform named KnowledgeFi, currently used by leading Web3 companies to monetise Knowledge Assets using AI

KIP solves mission-critical challenges faced in decentralized AI deployments, with an aim to jumpstart wholly new business ecosystems, and ensure the economic benefits brought about by AI can be enjoyed by all.

Founded and helmed by veteran AI PhDs and tech business veterans, KIP aims to be a catalyst for the widespread adoption of decentralized AI.

To learn more, visit www.kip.pro or follow them on X @KIPprotocol

For media inquiries, contact press@kip.pro

About Aethir

Aethir is the leading provider of decentralized GPU cloud infrastructure, dedicated to delivering enterprise-grade solutions that empower the AI community.