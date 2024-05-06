Metasphere Labs Announces a Follow-Up Event Regarding Bitcoin’s Defi Revolution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metasphere Labs Inc. ("Metasphere" or the "Company") (Cboe Canada: LABZ) (OTC: LABZF) (FRA: H1N) is delighted to announce a follow-up event tailored for those who were unable to attend the initial sessions, in response to the overwhelming demand and overcapacity of our recent seminar on Bitcoin's DeFi revolution. Additionally, the Company excited to open limited registration spots for new registrants eager to delve into the world of decentralized finance on the Bitcoin network. Interested individuals can sign up at the following URL: https://metasphere.earth/bitcoin-defi-seminar.



Since the inception of the Company’s previous seminar, the interest and enthusiasm surrounding Bitcoin's evolving capabilities have only intensified. It's clear that understanding the potential of decentralized applications on the Bitcoin blockchain is crucial for anyone invested in the cryptocurrency and open metaverse space. Furthermore, with Bitcoin now rivaling Ethereum in smart contracting capabilities, the Company anticipates a surge of interest reminiscent of the explosive growth seen in 2017.

Natasha Ingram, CEO of Metasphere, underscores the significance of these advancements, stating, "The overwhelming response to our first seminar underscores the growing recognition of Bitcoin's potential as a platform for decentralized finance and community-driven applications. We're excited to provide another opportunity for enthusiasts, investors, and developers to explore the dynamic landscape of DeFi on Bitcoin."

The upcoming seminar will delve into the current DeFi landscape on Bitcoin, highlighting popular exchange, lending, and marketplace protocols, as well as demonstrating how end-users can actively participate in this transformative ecosystem.

Furthermore, to foster greater engagement and understanding, the Company will conclude the seminar with a 30-minute Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. This will provide attendees with the opportunity to directly engage with the Company’s team and gain insights into the Company’s vision and goals for the year ahead.

Don't miss this chance to expand your knowledge and become part of the decentralized finance revolution on Bitcoin. Limited spots are available, so secure your registration today to reserve your place at the forefront of innovation.

ABOUT METASPHERE LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Metasphere Labs ("LABZ") develops metaverse environments, DAO solutions, gamification, and Web3 / blockchain monetisation strategies aiming to solve social coordination problems for acting on climate change and making a positive impact on the planet.

For Further Information

To learn more about Metasphere Labs and its initiatives, please contact:

Natasha Ingram, CEO

Email: info@metasphere.earth

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, open metaverse projects and development of virtual world projects.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that: the Company could mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT, metaverse and blockchain markets; the availability of sufficient funding to carry out the Company's business development plans; favourable market conditions; and the market acceptance for its products.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the continued growth and adoption of NFT, metaverse and blockchain offerings; the cost of developing and designing NFTs and metaverses is economically viable; the Company being able to attract and retain a sufficient workforce with desired skillsets to develop the Company's digital offerings; the availability of offerings provided by third-parties in the NFT, metaverse development and online gaming market to identify potential transactions; the increasing adoption of NFTs as a solution for various online gaming, entertainment and collectible uses; the Company having the ability to mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; and the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT, metaverse development, content creation and collectibles market.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the risk that the Company's offerings are not accepted by the consumer, the risk that other competitors may offer similar digital offerings; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk that the Company may have negative operating cash flow and not enough capital to complete the development of any of its technologies; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing as necessary; the risk that there may be increases in capital and operating costs; the risk that the NFT technology may be subject to fraud and other failures; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain that make the NFT solutions obsolete; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions which may impede the development or operation of the blockchain solutions; the risk that other competitors may release similar blockchain offerings; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general; the volatile cost of the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the blockchain, and other general risks involved in the blockchain solutions.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedarplus.ca .

Any of these risks may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE: METASPHERE LABS INC.