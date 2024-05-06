To

6 May 2024







Company Announcement number 35/2024

Final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 11F, 12E and 12F





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Cibor6® Green as of 1 July 2024.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark expects to further issue DKK 2.0bn in RD Cibor6® Green (DK0004623576) before end May 2024. The issuance relates to remortgaging in relation to the refinancing.





