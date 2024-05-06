Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Joni Sorsanen appointed CFO of Lassila & Tikanoja plc



Joni Sorsanen (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lassila & Tikanoja and a member of the Group Executive Board effective latest 10 July 2024. Sorsanen joins L&T from Consti plc where he serves as Chief Financial Officer.

“I’m pleased to welcome Joni to our Group Executive Board to develop and lead business-driven financial operations in the Group” says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

Sorsanen has extensive experience in leading and developing finance departments in listed companies. He reports to L&T’s CEO, Eero Hautaniemi.

