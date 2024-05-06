Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) signs patent license agreement with major global firm, the first of its kind in the company’s history

Fingerprints today announced that the company has signed a patent license agreement with a major global company as the licensee. This represents a milestone as Fingerprints’ first-ever patent license agreement, arising from the New Business team initiative which was announced in July 2023 with the aim of developing new business and driving revenue growth. One of the focus areas for the New Business unit is the monetization of our strong portfolio of intellectual property rights (IPR). We see an increased potential in this area, and we work with leading patent law firms to capitalize on this opportunity.



“Fingerprints has over 700 registered patents in its portfolio, extending from algorithms and biometric image processing through to sensors and hardware packaging technology. A smaller part of this patent portfolio pertains to a field outside of biometrics, focusing on secure information aggregation. This technology enables users to seamlessly view, manage, and interact with information from various sources in a uniform manner. We've assessed products from various companies that we believe will require a license for this non-biometric patent portfolio, and we will continue our efforts to monetize this asset. On top of this, we have during the last few months found clear evidence that some smartphone players are using a part of our biometric patents portfolio and we will proceed with our efforts also in this area, where we see a meaningful monetization opportunity”, commented Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints.

While this initial agreement alone will not have a material financial impact, as Fingerprints’ first-ever patent license agreement it is an important milestone in pursuit of additional monetization opportunities.



