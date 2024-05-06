Mark Rynning, PE, Joins Hill International, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that Mark Rynning, PE, has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Rynning comes to Hill following more than three decades with Tetra Tech, Inc. where he led the Resilient, Sustainable Infrastructure (RSI) Division. Under Rynning’s leadership, the RSI Division performed design and construction management services for federal, state, local, and private owners in the water/wastewater, transportation, and high-performance building sectors in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.



Rynning began his career as a design engineer, rising through the ranks to become a project manager, client manager, operation leader, and business unit leader before assuming the Division President role at Tetra Tech.

As Hill’s COO, Mark will report to Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali and oversee Hill’s operations around the world.

“Hill is unique in our industry,” says Rynning. “There is no exclusively program, project, and construction management firm of similar size and reach as Hill. This independence gives us a strong platform for growth: clients know they can trust Hill, and we have the depth and breadth to support even the largest, most ambitious construction programs out there. All of this made joining Hill an exciting opportunity for me, and I’m ready to continue our tradition of excellence and client service.”

“Around the world, clients are executing increasingly bold and complex construction projects,” adds Hill CEO Raouf S. Ghali. “Mark’s track record of profitable success and skillsets as a leader are exactly what Hill needs today to ensure we continue to deliver the infrastructure of change for the long-term.”

Rynning holds Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Florida and is a registered Professional Engineer in Florida.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,500 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

