Bastet Goddess Will Launch a $BASTET Token for Trading on Raydium, May 6th at 14.00 UTC.

Toronto, ON, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest approach, Bastet Goddess announces its token launch, a $BASTET on Raydium, on May 6th, 2024. The platform aims to spread the crypto love community on Solana. The revolutionary launch is poised to attract crypto enthusiasts. The collaboration of Raydium, a leading decentralized exchange built on the Solana blockchain, will help to streamline trading and liquidity provision processes for crypto enthusiasts.

In addition, the Bastet provides a platform that will be accessible to all, user-friendly, and transparent. With the trading $Bastet on Raydium, the platform is committed to bring innovation, creativity, and excellence. The platform focuses on the collaboration in reshaping the future of meme culture. It gives the opportunity to meme enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts to actively participate in the evolution of the $BASTET ecosystem.



With the basic tokenomics, $BASTET token’s total supply is 550.000.000 where the platform offers no private sale and zero tax.Bastet collaborates and builds strong partnerships with other platforms for developments. Here are some marketing details including:

Tier 1 & 2 CEX Listings

Top Callers, Influencers

DexTools, DexView, DexScreener & Ave Trending

All Solana Trending Bots

Fast-Track CMC & CG

24/7Non-stop Shilling

Furthermore, Bastet is committed to navigating this path with integrity, innovation, and a steadfast focus on community-driven progress. The $BASTET emerges as a call to action for those who believe in the power of memes to shape narratives and unlock untapped potential.









About Bastet Goddess:

Bastet Goddess, originally a fierce lioness warrior goddess of sun worshiped throughout most of ancient Egyptian history. Later she became the cat goddess that is familiar today. She then was depicted as the daughter of Ra and Isis, and the consort of Ptah, with whom she had a son, Maahes. $BASTET - Where Diamond holders will be rewarded by the goddess itself.

Additionally, Bastet’s presale is live now till May 5th, 2024, with 200Sol soft cap, 4Sol max buy.



Presale Contract Address:mRrTWwbGdcjQLAvCV1qG7mQzjKdWe9pM3CTtxyZXcRQ



Official Contract: BvLwUmonzcG3Fn5xvZwEzykGGtZvFY1KZgPeCK84WRfj



Join this Embark Journey Now!





Website: https://www.bastetgoddess.com/



Telegram:@ BastetGoddess_Sol

Twitter: https://x.com/bastetgoddesss/









Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

