Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Commercial Microinverter Deployments in North America

FREMONT, Calif., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers of Enphase® products across North America have seen growing deployments of IQ8™ Commercial Microinverters.



A recent Wood Mackenzie report estimated that only 5.1% of viable U.S. commercial properties had solar installations by the end of 2023. IQ8 Commercial Microinverters were launched last year, enabling solar installers and developers to add or expand their commercial solar offerings and capitalize on the market opportunity to grow their businesses. Enphase expects to begin shipping the commercial microinverters from U.S. manufacturing facilities by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

"We installed our first Enphase system in 2009 and haven’t looked back since,” said Andrew Wade, president of My Generation Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Massachusetts. "The new Enphase IQ8 Microinverters allow us to expand our business and tackle the commercial market with the same great products we trust for our residential customers.”

“The new commercial solution from Enphase enables us to provide our customers with one of the safest, most reliable, and resilient solar energy solutions on the market,” said Anil Desai, president at Glass Range Solar, an installer of Enphase products in California. “From a more simplified design and installation process to enhanced monitoring and ongoing operations experience, Enphase is making our lives easier while giving our customers the ultimate peace of mind around their investment.”

The IQ8P-3P Commercial three-phase Microinverters are designed to support 208 V small commercial buildings. The Enphase solution simplifies the design and installation process, improves energy harvest with higher uptime, expands system monitoring capabilities compared to similar solutions, and offers industry-leading safety through an alternating current (AC)-based system using low-voltage power. The IQ8P-3P Microinverters are compatible with a wide range of solar panels from 320 W to 640 W, making the products viable to support projects now and in the future. The high-quality manufacturing process and low failure rates unlock an industry-leading 25-year warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters activated in the United States.

The commercial Enphase® Energy System™ also includes the new IQ® Gateway Commercial 2, which can be connected to the internet through multiple means of communication to enable over-the-air updates and to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway Commercial 2 and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for businesses, asset managers, and installers, including Fleet View for portfolio monitoring and management. Enphase Kiosk software is provided at no additional cost to display system performance in real-time, offering marketing, brand value, and sustainability tracking by showcasing on-site renewable energy generation. The new microinverters also feature Enphase Burst Mode technology, allowing panels to start earlier and turn off later in the day where other systems would stop generating power.

"Residential and commercial facilities stand to reduce their carbon footprint and unlock long-term energy savings thanks to Enphase’s modular, durable, and high-performance energy systems,” said Jason Iahn, president of Lighthouse Solar, an installer of Enphase products in New York. "The new IQ8 Commercial Microinverters fulfill the promise of optimal energy production but also enhanced system resilience, so our installations will stand the test of time.”

“Our goal at Enphase is to equip solar installers with the tools they need to grow their business and create happy customers,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “Our dedicated solution for the small commercial market is designed with the needs of installers and commercial facility operators in mind, while also supporting the adoption of renewable energy even further.”

Enphase recently announced support for commercial projects with Solargraf®, its cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform. Solar professionals can seamlessly design 3D models, explore flat roof and ground mount system design options, and analyze cumulative cash flow for easy financing from third party financiers. For more information about commercial support on Solargraf, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 75 million microinverters, and over 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; growth deployments of IQ8 Commercial Microinverters; the timing of shipments from U.S. manufacturing facilities; forecasts regarding the size and growth of commercial and community solar; and the availability and market adoption of our products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent filings on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

