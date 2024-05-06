Nayax to Exhibit its Leading Payment and Vending Management Technology at The NAMA Show 2024

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its participation at The NAMA Show 2024, a conference for vending and convenience service industry professionals. The conference will take place from May 7-9 in Dallas, TX and is organized by the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA).



Nayax’s senior leadership team will be present at The NAMA Show, including Yair Nechmad, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder; David Ben Avi, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder; and Carly Furman, CEO of Nayax LLC, the Hunt Valley, MD-based U.S. subsidiary of Nayax. Nayax will be showcasing its cutting-edge self-service payments technology on-site at Booth 1542. Its award-winning VPOS Touch card readers, interactive self-service kiosks, robust vending management system, mobile management app, and advanced payment technology will be exhibited at the show.

“Nayax’s technology is at the center of the self-service payments industry and our innovative technology is helping our customers scale and grow their business, while also maximizing productivity,” said Carly Furman, CEO of Nayax LLC. “Our presence at The NAMA Show is a unique opportunity to showcase our technology among countless industry professionals.”

Furman will be participating in a panel discussion titled ‘Technologies Trending in Convenience Stores’ on Tuesday, May 7th at 8:00 am CST in Room C155.

Nayax will also host a Happy Hour on Tuesday, May 7th from 5:00-6:30 pm and on Wednesday, May 8th from 3:30-5:00 pm at Booth #1542.

Nayax enables a trusted, frictionless payment experience and offers operational data that can be managed and monitored anytime, anywhere, empowering operators to make better business decisions. Beyond solutions for the vending industry, Nayax offers hardware, software, and customizable prepaid payment capabilities for office coffee services, canteens, catering businesses, electric vehicle charging stations, and to a total of 45 automated and self-service business types.

About Nayax:

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of March 31, 2024, Nayax has 10 global offices, approximately 1,000 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

