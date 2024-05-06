Discover the NLS (Nolus Protocol) Listing on XT

Singapore, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of NLS(Nolus Protocol) on its platform in the Main Zone (DeFi) and the NLS/USDT trading pair will start from 2024-05-08 09:00 (UTC).

About NLS

NLS is the native cryptocurrency for the Nolus Protocol layer-1 blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK and has a max supply of 1 billion coins. The NLS digital asset bridges lenders and borrowers in the DeFi money market but unlike traditional financial systems burdened by over-collateralization standards, Nolus Protocol's Lease solution offers borrowers up to 150% financing, unlocking new possibilities for capital efficiency and improved loan terms. Inspired by the vision of a future where all assets are tokenized on-chain, Nolus Protocol strives to offer seamless, secure, and instant financial solutions powered by blockchain technology.

The NLS digital asset embodies the core principles of transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity that define Nolus Protocol. Through open-source technology and governance-guided decision-making, NLS paves the way for a truly global financial service accessible to all. NLS ensures decentralization and censorship-resistant transactions with minimal additional costs. Using the Nolus DeFi Lease, users retain ownership over their digital assets while enjoying lower margin calls, reduced total costs, and an intuitive user experience.

Nolus Protocol's commitment to addressing inefficiencies in lending markets has led to the creation of NLS, a cryptocurrency poised to revolutionize the DeFi landscape. By offering a novel solution to over-collateralized loans, NLS empowers users to maximize their financial potential while mitigating the risk of liquidation. With ownership of assets firmly in the hands of users and lower transaction costs compared to traditional and existing DeFi solutions, NLS sets a new standard for accessibility and efficiency in decentralized finance.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , shared his thoughts on the significance of Nolus Protocol's mission. He stated, "We are thrilled to welcome NLS to the XT exchange platform. Nolus Protocol's dedication to reshaping the financial landscape through innovative solutions aligns perfectly with our vision of driving forward the adoption of transformative projects in the cryptocurrency space. The Nolus Protocol project embodies a mission of inclusivity and efficiency, offering users around the globe access to decentralized finance solutions that empower financial freedom. We are proud to support such initiatives that push the boundaries of what is possible in the crypto industry."

About Nolus Protocol

Behind the NLS project stands Nolus Protocol, a visionary group dedicated to reshaping the financial landscape through innovation and inclusivity. Founded on the principles of transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity, Nolus Protocol is committed to creating sustainable solutions that address inefficiencies in lending markets. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Nolus Protocol aims to pioneer decentralized finance and offer wealth creation opportunities accessible to all.

Nolus Protocol's flagship offering, the Nolus Protocol, is a Web3 financial suite designed to revolutionize money markets with its innovative Lease solution. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance, Nolus Protocol empowers users to manage, stake, earn, and finance assets with ease. Through a seamless user experience and a diverse range of financial instruments, Nolus Protocol aims to empower mainstream adoption of digital assets and decentralized finance.

At the heart of Nolus Protocol's mission lies a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. By providing simple, high-speed onboarding processes and intuitive user interfaces, Nolus Protocol strives to break down barriers to entry and democratize access to financial services. Whether catering to retail users seeking liquidity or institutional investors diversifying their portfolios, Nolus Protocol is dedicated to creating a financial ecosystem that benefits all participants.

Website: nolus.io



Twitter: twitter.com/NolusProtocol



Discord: discord.com/invite/nolus-protocol



Telegram: t.me/NolusProtocol



About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com



Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange



Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Email address: Listing@xt.com





NLS(Nolus Protocol)



k.trendafilov@nolus.io



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.