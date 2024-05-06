Germany Travel Insurance Market is Poised to Travel Fast at a Robust CAGR of 29.4% and Reach Euro 623.9 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica, the Germany travel insurance market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from Euro 61.4 million in 2023 to Euro 623.9 million by 2032, representing a CAGR of 29.4% from 2024-2032.

The German travel insurance market is experiencing a surge in popularity. Wherein, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened travelers' awareness of the benefits of travel insurance, with its ability to provide financial protection in case of unexpected disruptions. Furthermore, government regulations in Germany mandate travel insurance for visa applications, further propelling market growth. This demand is fueled by travelers' concerns about trip cancellations and medical emergencies, both significant reasons why Germans choose travel insurance. In fact, a staggering 60% of German travelers opt for this added security, indicating a substantial market potential.





As per Astute Analytica, the German travel insurance market is a competitive landscape with major players like Allianz Group, Talanx Konzern, Generali Deutschland AG, R+V Versicherung, and Debeka vying for market share. Strategic partnerships are also shaping the market, with a prime example being the recent MOU between Allianz Global Investors and Voya Financial. These collaborations highlight the dynamic nature of the industry.

Travel Preferences and Sustainable Practices to Shape Germany Travel Insurance Market

German travelers enjoy a diverse range of holidays, with summer vacations and family trips topping the list. The travel accommodation industry in Germany has witnessed significant growth, with pre-pandemic revenues reaching a staggering €16.82 billion in 2020, which further increased to $18.04 billion in 2023. Interestingly, sustainability is becoming increasingly important to German travelers, with a remarkable three-quarters prioritizing eco-friendly travel options.

Travel insurance in Germany offers a wide range of coverage options, including trip cancellation protection, emergency cash assistance, and smooth transit covers. Products cater to different needs, with individual insurance, single trip coverage, and group insurance plans available. Distribution channels for travel insurance in Germany are varied, with insurance intermediaries, insurance companies themselves, and banks all playing key roles. The target audience for travel insurance is broad, encompassing students, frequent travelers, travel bloggers, and even senior citizens.

Key Findings in Germany Travel Insurance Market

Market Forecast (2032) Euro 623.9 Million CAGR 29.4% (2024-2032) By Risk Coverage Flexible Trip Coverage (56.5%) By End Users Travelers (76%) By Trip Type Comprehensive Travel Insurance (61.5%) By Type Individual Insurance (76.5%) By Distribution Channel Insurance Intermediaries (29.5%) By End User Travelers (76.5%) Top Trends Rise of Flexibility: Travelers are demanding adaptable coverage, with flexible trip cancellation leading the market (56% share).

Digital Dominance: Online travel insurance purchases are booming, with it becoming the most searched travel insurance product.

Travel Agency Integration: Travel agencies are increasingly recognizing the value of travel insurance, offering it as an add-on service to 90% of their clients. Top Drivers Heightened Risk Awareness: Travelers are more aware of potential disruptions, with 70% considering travel insurance essential for high-risk destinations.

Adaptability Preferred: Travelers in travel insurance market seek coverage that aligns with their plans, making flexible trip options the most popular choice. Top Challenges Intermediary Competition: Intense competition exists among insurance intermediaries, with the top 5 players holding a sizable 45% market share.

Profit Margin Squeeze: Direct sales channels offer lower commissions to providers, putting pressure on profit margins.

Keeping Pace with Change: Travelers' needs are evolving, with demands for new coverage options like "cancel for any reason" requiring constant innovation from the industry.

Looking Ahead: Growth, Digitalization, and Meeting Consumer Needs

A report by Astute Analytica paints a promising picture of the German travel insurance market, highlighting its competitive environment and strong growth prospects. The market is expected to see significant gains by 2027, fueled in part by Germany's robust automotive sector, which fosters a culture of travel. This growth is mirrored by impressive travel statistics. Germany welcomed over 130 million international tourists in 2022, while over 74 million Germans ventured overseas themselves in the same year. The average cost of travel insurance remains affordable, with premiums averaging around €100 per person.

Digital Transformation and the Evolving Customer

Digitalization is a growing trend in the travel insurance industry, with companies offering online services for greater convenience. However, this digital shift also presents a challenge: rising consumer expectations. Travelers today demand a seamless and user-friendly experience, pushing the travel insurance market to continuously innovate and improve its offerings. When it comes to risk coverage, flexible trip cancellation plans reign supreme, capturing over 56% of the market share. Individual travel insurance plans are projected to maintain their lead position until 2030, accounting for a projected revenue share exceeding 76%.

Looking at distribution channels, insurance intermediaries hold the largest share at nearly 30%, highlighting their importance in reaching consumers. Travelers themselves represent the most significant market segment, comprising over 76% of the total market share.

Flexible Trip Insurance is Most Dominant Germany Travel Insurance Market, Contribute over 56% Market Share

German travelers are flocking to flexible trip coverage, which now holds over half (56.5%) of the market share. This popularity is fueled by a 23% surge in policy purchases between 2019 and 2022. Roughly two-thirds (68%) of Germans choose this option, with younger travelers leading the way (75% for ages 18-35). Unsurprisingly, it costs a bit more (€120) than basic coverage (€90), but the value is evident - flexible coverage dominated sales in 2021 (61%). The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted demand (32% increase in 2020 purchases).

Industry endorsement is strong: 80% of travel agencies recommend it, and it's the most searched travel insurance product online (150,000 monthly searches). Top providers (Allianz, ERV, HanseMerkur) report it as their best-seller. Consumers agree - 71% in a survey said it's essential. The financial benefits are clear too, with an average claim payout of €1,200 compared to €800 for basic coverage. This protection is especially desired for long trips (85% for non-European destinations).

The Germany travel insurance market size reflects this trend: $29.5 billion in flexible coverage policies were sold in 2022, and demand is expected to grow 8% annually from 2023 to 2028. Nearly 90% of tour operators offer it as an add-on, and it's the most bundled option with travel medical insurance (65%). Even travel bloggers (82% always purchase it) prioritize flexibility. At last, trips covered by flexible coverage are longer (12 days) compared to basic plans (8 days), and it's the most claimed type of travel insurance in Germany (38% of all claims in 2023).

Insurance Intermediaries Control Over 29.5% Market Share in Germany's Travel Insurance Market

German travel insurance market thrives on the power of intermediaries. They hold a staggering 29.5% market share, outselling direct channels by a two-to-one margin. This dominance extends to sales performance, with intermediaries achieving a 12% increase even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their secret lies in expertise and trust. Travelers value personalized advice, reflected in a 65% preference for intermediaries and a higher Net Promoter Score (45 vs 30).

Beyond trust, intermediaries offer a wider product range (12 options vs 6 for direct channels) and specialize in travel insurance (80%), allowing for tailored solutions. This is particularly evident with flexible trip coverage, the most popular option in Germany, which intermediaries are 30% more likely to offer. Partnerships further solidify their lead. Over half of travel agencies collaborate with intermediaries, and affiliate programs with airlines and hotels generate 25% of their sales.

Efficiency and customer focus are hallmarks of the intermediary model. They boast a higher claims acceptance rate (95% vs 90%) and faster processing times (5 days vs 7 days). This translates to higher customer satisfaction (85%) with claims. Financially, the model is sound. Intermediaries earn higher commissions (20% vs 15%) and generate 30% more revenue per policy. They also invest more in marketing, leading to a higher lead conversion rate (30% vs 20%). Loyalty reflects this positive experience, with a 70% customer retention rate and a 25% higher customer lifetime value compared to direct channels. In essence, German travelers value the expertise, trust, and adaptability that intermediaries bring to the table, solidifying their position as the driving force in the travel insurance market.

German Travelers: The Powerhouse Behind Travel Insurance

Travelers are the driving force behind Germany's travel insurance market, claiming a dominant 76% share. This dominance is evident in sales figures, with 80% of all policies purchased by individual travelers compared to 15% by business travelers and a mere 5% by students in 2023. Furthermore, the number of travelers opting for travel insurance has grown by a staggering 25% over the past five years, significantly outpacing other segments. This enthusiasm for travel insurance is fueled by trip frequency. The average German traveler embarks on 3.5 trips annually, with a commendable 65% securing travel insurance for at least one of those journeys. This adoption rate becomes even more pronounced for frequent flyers - a remarkable 90% of travelers taking more than five trips per year purchase travel insurance for every adventure. This trend reflects a growing awareness of the value proposition, with travel insurance adoption rising from 50% in 2015 to a commendable 70% in 2022.

Travelers prioritize comprehensive coverage, with 75% opting for plans that encompass trip cancellation, medical emergencies, and baggage loss. This translates to a higher average claim amount compared to other segments – €1,500 for travelers compared to €1,200 for business travelers and €800 for students. Interestingly, German travelers are also 20% more likely to file a claim compared to their counterparts.

Looking deeper into the Germany’s travel insurance market, demographics reveal that 60% of travelers purchasing travel insurance fall within the 35-60 age range. Interestingly, female travelers are 15% more likely to embrace travel insurance compared to males. When it comes to purchasing channels, the digital world reigns supreme. A resounding 85% of travelers purchase travel insurance online, with 60% utilizing comparison websites to find the best deals.

Destination and risk perception also play a role. Travelers venturing outside Europe are 30% more likely to purchase travel insurance, and 70% consider it essential when visiting destinations perceived as having higher health or safety risks. The top five non-European destinations prompting Germans to seek travel insurance are the USA, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, and Brazil.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably reshaped traveler behavior. It has led to a significant 40% increase in travel insurance purchases, with a staggering 80% of travelers now considering it more important than before the pandemic. This newfound appreciation is further reflected in the doubling demand for "cancel for any reason" coverage since the pandemic began.

Finally, a sense of brand loyalty exists within the travel insurance market. A noteworthy 60% of travelers who have previously purchased travel insurance are likely to return to the same provider for future trips. This loyalty is further underscored by the high customer satisfaction scores achieved by the top three travel insurance providers in Germany, all exceeding 85%. In conclusion, German travelers are the undisputed champions of the travel insurance market, driving demand with their trip frequency, risk awareness, and preference for comprehensive coverage.

Beyond Frequency: Risk and Pandemic Reshape German Travel Insurance Buying Behavior

Beyond trip frequency, destination and risk perception influence German travelers. Those venturing outside Europe are 30% more likely to purchase travel insurance, with 70% considering it essential in high-risk destinations (USA, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Brazil). The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted behavior, with a 40% rise in travel insurance purchases and 80% of travelers valuing it more now. This is reflected in the doubled demand for "cancel for any reason" coverage. Finally, brand loyalty is strong, with 60% likely to return to their previous provider, mirrored by the high customer satisfaction scores (over 85%) of the top 3 travel insurance companies in Germany.

Germany Travel Insurance Market Leaders

Allianz Travel

AXA SA

Tata AIG

SocGen

American Express Company

American International Group

Berkshire Hathway Travel

Generali Global Assistance (CSA Travel Protection)

FWD Group Limited

Hanse Merkur

Signal Iduna

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Risk Coverage

Smooth Transit Covers Trip Cancellations Common Carrier Delay Delay of Checked-In Baggage

Flexible Trip Loss of Passport Emergency Cash Emergency Trip Extension Trip Abandonment Personal Liability & Bail Bond



By Tripe Type

Comprehensive Travel

Student Travel

Leisure Travel

By Type

Individual Insurance Single Trip Insurance Multi Trip Insurance

Group Insurance Single Trip Insurance Multi Trip Insurance



By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Students

Travelers Travel Bloggers Tourist Guides Family Travelers Business Travelers Group Travelers

Senior Citizens

Others

