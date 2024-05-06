Bayside Corporation Highlights Advancements and CEO Vision for Future Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Corporation (OTC: BYSD), a leader in digital transformation and marketing, today highlights a pivotal period of strategic developments and corporate evolution, signaling its continued commitment to industry leadership and enhanced shareholder value.



Edward Lewis assumed the role of CEO on February 6, 2024, bringing with him over 25 years of distinguished experience in business and technology leadership. With a remarkable track record that includes roles at CNT, McData, Brocade (acquired by Broadcom for $5.5 billion), and Virtana ($73M funding in 2022), Edward's appointment signifies a strategic move towards accelerating Bayside Corporation's journey into innovative territories.

On July 24, 2023, Bayside Corporation bolstered its foothold in the digital market with the strategic acquisition of Onecard Global, LLC. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of Bayside Corporation’s digital solutions portfolio, introducing innovative smart, contactless digital business cards powered by NFC technology. These digital business cards, alongside a range of complementary NFC devices, seamlessly integrate with the Onecard Global online platform. Boasting industry-leading integrations and functionality, this platform facilitates enhanced networking and communication experiences for professionals.

Additionally, on December 12, 2023 Bayside Corporation strengthened its digital marketing portfolio with a minority investment in GoBigMouth LLC, a leading digital agency specializing in SEO, web design, social media, and voice search optimization. This strategic move underscores Bayside’s commitment to innovative marketing technologies and immersive media platforms, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

Edward Lewis shared his perspective on these developments, stating, "The recent months have laid a solid foundation for Bayside as we chart our course for 2024 and beyond. As CEO, my vision is not only to navigate but to accelerate our journey into innovative territories. The acquisition of Onecard Global, investment in GoBigMouth, and my appointment are key components of our strategy to invest in and expand our digital technology capabilities. These steps underscore our commitment to shaping a future where our digital solutions lead market trends, creating substantial value for our shareholders and customers."

Bayside Corporation remains enthusiastic about the future as it continues to invest in digital innovations that promise to transform industry practices and enhance user engagement across the board.

About Bayside Corp.

Bayside Corp (OTC: BYSD) is an American corporation specializing in Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing. Dedicated to investing in innovative businesses and products within these sectors, Bayside Corp aims to harness Big Data and digital advancements to create new opportunities and build shareholder value. With a commitment to excellence, Bayside Corp invests in strategic initiatives that enhance shareholder value in the evolving digital ecosystem.

