Latin Metals Receives Positive Results from Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey, Organullo Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update from its 100% owned Organullo Project (“Organullo” or the “Project”) where an existing option agreement with AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. (“AngloGold”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti plc. (NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG) provides AngloGold with an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Project. The Company has received data from AngloGold’s previously completed airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey, which defines a high priority structural corridor for drill testing in the priority West Graben.





Figure 1: Map showing Total magnetic Intensity (Reduced to Pole) over the Organullo and

Ana Maria properties. Historical drilling and AngloGold’s planned drilling also shown,

together with the location of the Cross Section included as Figure 2.



Figure 2: Schematic cross section through the Organullo Graben showing advanced

argillic alteration being constrained within the West Graben by the Medial Fault

Prior to initiating the airborne magnetic and radiometric survey, AngloGold completed mapping and sampling at Organullo to define three drill target areas with high-temperature advanced argillic alteration extending over a strike length of more than 6km.

The Organullo project is transected by a north-northeast-trending large-scale graben, which measures 5km across. The graben itself is displaced by the Medial Fault which divides the graben into West Graben and East Graben (Figure 1).

The eastern portion of the graben is where all the historical exploration has been undertaken, in close proximity to the historical Julio Verne Mine. This side of the graben is typified by strong but peripheral phyllic alteration and underground mining at Julio Verne mine focused on high-grade veins. Results from historical drilling around the mine highlights moderate, bulk-tonnage grade gold mineralization with occasional high-grade veins.

The western portion of the graben has been largely ignored by at least eight previous operators who were focused on the vicinity of the Julio Verne mine. AngloGold took a different and holistic approach to the property and, for the first time identified intense, proximal, advanced argillic alteration in volcanic rocks and breccias pipes located within the West Graben. This geological environment is prospective for porphyry copper-gold and high-sulphidation epithermal gold deposits, and it has never been tested by drilling.

AngloGold’s exploration thesis, if correct, could result in the discovery of a significant mineral deposit at Organullo. The interpretation is supported by multiple data sets including geological mapping, WorldView-3 imagery, photogeological interpretation, TerraSpec data, and ASTER data, as well as geochemical analysis. Within the newly prioritized West Graben, drill targets are further supported by higher-temperature alteration mineralogy and favourable deposit-scale structural settings.

With drill targets already identified and a drill permit application submitted for approximately 12,000m of drilling, AngloGold took the additional step of completing an airborne geophysical survey. The survey collected magnetic and radiometric data over the Organullo property. The results add weight to the validity of the AngloGold drill targets with a distinct zone of magnetically complex signatures coinciding with West Graben and coincident with the already-defined drill targets. This complex magnetic signature contrasts with the historically drilled East Graben, where the magnetic signature is flat and where drill hole results can be interpreted as peripheral to a porphyry-epithermal system.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. For more information, please get in touch with Latin Metals Investor Relations at 604-638-3456 or via email at info@latin-metals.com.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

