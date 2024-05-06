Invitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the unaudited results of Q1 2024

AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the unaudited results for Q1 2024. The webinar is scheduled for 10 May 2024.

The webinars will be held on Microsoft Teams platform in two languages:

Webinar in Estonian starting 10.00 (EET), please use this link to join

Webinar in English starting 11.00 (EET), please use this link to join

The chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and member of the management board / CFO Andrus Ait will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: investor@ts.ee .

The recording of the webinar will be available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/ .

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Andrus Ait

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +372 526 0735

a.ait@ts.ee



