HEC Montréal wins eighth annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge





TORONTO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEC Montréal team showcased their ethical acumen, winning the national title in the eighth annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge . The winners were announced following the competition finals held on May 3, 2024.

Each year, the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge welcomes teams of post-secondary students from across Canada to develop presentation skills, connect Canada’s up-and-coming financial professionals with industry leaders, and reinforce a high standard of ethical decision-making for those entering the investment management profession.

“The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge provides a rare opportunity for post-secondary students to develop ethical decision-making skills using real-life scenarios in a safe space, without the consequences of making career-altering errors. Case studies can range in topic, with previously published case studies tackling market manipulation, proprietary research, fair dealing, conflicts of interest, and more. The challenge allows students to sharpen their ethical decision-making skills, receive guidance on their analysis, and build a strong foundation to help them excel after graduation.” says Ron Schwarz, CFA, Chair, CFA Societies Canada. “This year’s Challenge competitors demonstrated extraordinary critical-thinking and ethical decision-making skills throughout the competition.” Added Schwarz.

The 2024 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge saw nearly 90 post-secondary students across Canada from 21 teams analyze and engage with ethical challenges that are representative of those they may encounter in their careers. Each team was provided with an identical case study and tasked with identifying, explaining the nuances of, and offering solutions to ethical dilemmas according to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct​. The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge serves CFA Institute’s mission by advancing an understanding of ethics, market integrity, and professional standards of practice in the next generation of investment management leaders.

François Paradis-Côté member of the championship team from HEC Montréal along with Antoine Chartrand-Deniger, Laurent Desrosiers-Derome, Florence Lalonde, and Lou Richard said, “Working in partnership on cases based on real-life situations was an exciting way to learn more about the financial industry. The CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge allowed us to identify ethical dilemmas and effectively demonstrate our solutions through our presentations to a panel of seasoned investment professionals.”

