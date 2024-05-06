Normalyze Raises the Bar for Data Security Posture Management at RSA, Leads Powerful Sessions Featuring Informatica, PayChex, ChargePoint, Clumio and CXO Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze , the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), announced plans to unveil new platform capabilities and market success at the RSA conference, proving they can address the toughest data security challenges CISOs face today.



“At Normalyze, we ask: ‘It’s 2 a.m. Do you know where your data is?’ This question highlights the ever-present challenge that keeps many hard-working security teams up at night,” said Amer Deeba, CEO at Normalyze. “Normalyze DSPM helps data and security teams understand what sensitive or valuable data they have wherever it lives, then provides insights on who is accessing it, how it’s being used, and what the impact would be if the data were misused.”

The Emerging Need for DSPM

Gartner® predicts that "by 2026, more than 20% of organizations will deploy DSPM technology due to the urgent requirements to identify and locate previously unknown data repositories and to mitigate associated security and privacy risks."

"Traditional data security products have an insufficient view to discover previously unknown, undiscovered or unidentified data repositories, and they fail to consistently discover sensitive data (structured or unstructured) within repositories. Such data is “shadow data” that can expose an organization to a variety of risks," according to a Gartner Innovation Insight report entitled "Data Security Posture Management.1"

Normalyze Honored for “Next Gen Data Security” in 2024 Global InfoSec Awards

Normalyze has been awarded the " Next Gen Data Security " award for the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards. These awards highlight leading cybersecurity companies and their achievements in the industry. Normalyze has been honored for its security innovations that have helped businesses stay ahead of cyber breaches and mitigate cyber risk.

Leading the Pack with Live Sessions

Normalyze will lead dozens of customer and partner-led sessions, far outnumbering any other DSPM vendor at RSA. Here are some highlights:

About Normalyze

Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface. With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.

Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 11 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica, Beyond Finance and many others.

For more information, please visit normalyze.ai .

