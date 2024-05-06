Arctic Wolf Launches Advanced Security Journey Offering with New Resiliency Assessment Tool to Benchmark Cyber Resilience and Improve Insurability

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the release of the Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience Assessment, an innovative risk assessment tool designed to help businesses of almost any size advance their cyber resilience and improve insurability by effectively mapping their security posture against industry-standard frameworks. The release of Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience Assessment expands Arctic Wolf’s Security Journey – a bespoke customer program that brings together tools and assessments to help customers better assess, mitigate, and transfer risk.



Organizations understand that cyber resilience is a critical factor in overall business resilience, specifically in obtaining cyber insurance. As the threat landscape continues to expand, nearly half of organizations need a risk assessment in order to qualify for cyber insurance, according to IDC.1 Standardized risk measurement against standard cybersecurity frameworks, including those from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Center for Internet Security (CIS), is lacking industry-wide. As a result, cyber risk quantification is a critical challenge for leaders looking to provide an objective overview of cyber risk to cyber insurance carriers and other non-technical stakeholders.

In the recently published NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, a new GOVERN function was added, underscoring the importance for organizations to establish and monitor their cybersecurity risk management strategy, expectations and policies. Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience Assessment helps organizations understand how ongoing governance activities rank relative to other cyber risks, track security posture over time and share assessment findings with non-technical stakeholders, including cyber insurance carriers through the Arctic Wolf Insurability Rating output. By mapping security posture to an agnostic industry standard with a transparent scoring system, organizations will be able to more effectively evaluate security hygiene and better understand how cyber risk impacts insurability with a transparent view of gaps and areas of improvement.

“Transferring certain business risks to a cyber insurance policy is a necessary piece of the fight to end cyber risk,” said Scott Holewinski, senior vice president, Security Journey, Arctic Wolf. “Whether companies are just starting down the path to obtain a cyber insurance policy, or are facing their annual insurance renewal, effectively assessing and communicating their security posture to the cyber insurance ecosystem is critical. With this announcement, Arctic Wolf continues to extend its position as a global cybersecurity leader delivering innovative new solutions that bring us closer to our insurance industry partners and open the possibility for exciting new risk transfer options for our customers.”

“In this challenging threat landscape, insurability has become a board-level concern for clients,” said Jacob Ingerslev, senior vice president, Underwriting, Cyber and Technology, at Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group, a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas. “The market is flooded with proprietary risk assessment tools, many of which are tedious and require manual tracking, lack standardization and do not always map to established frameworks such as NIST. Being able to provide businesses with transparent security posture assessments will help technical leaders communicate areas of investment to board-level stakeholders and ultimately help businesses work towards becoming more insurable.”

"Cyber risk is business risk,” said Kristi Yauch, vice president, Information Security, Winnebago Industries Inc. “In order to withstand the pressures of today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape and increasing regulatory demands, it’s critical that organizations can directly map security posture to industry-standard frameworks and assure insurability; this assessment gives leaders the knowledge and insight to effectively navigate their security journey in the most impactful ways.”

Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience Assessment is available to all Arctic Wolf customers, through the Unified Portal, building upon the company’s ongoing commitment to help organizations advance business resilience and insurability through an innovative approach to security operations.

Key features of Cyber Resilience Assessment include:

Industry Standard Framework Mapping: Options for customers to easily map security posture against their preferred industry-standard frameworks include NIST CSF 1.1, 2.0 and CIS Critical Security Controls v8, which present an agnostic, transparent rating system that is not reliant on proprietary risk assessment tools.

Cyber Resilience Assessment includes an integrated cyber insurance rating to improve insurability. Customers can leverage this in insurance renewal cycles and in conversations with brokers to offer artifacts of support for self-attestations. Dynamic Risk Ranking and Prioritization: Aligned with the individual security items of each industry-standard framework, areas of risk are outlined and prioritized for mitigation, enabling more effective budget and resource allocation discussions for leaders.



To learn more about Arctic Wolf Security Operations solutions, visit them at RSA Conference (Booth #1443) in San Francisco from May 6-9.

Channel Partners can learn more by registering for and attending Partner Jam, Arctic Wolf's global partner week, June 10-14. The main webinar event takes place on Wednesday, June 12 at 12:00 PM CDT (North America), at 14:00 BST (EMEA) and on Thursday, June 13 at 1:00 AEST (ANZ) where they’ll cover product, program and GTM updates.

