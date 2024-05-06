Apheresis Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 6,882.1 Billion By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica states that the global apheresis market was valued at US$ 3,248.3 million in 2023 and is estimated to surpass market valuation of US$ 6,882.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032.

The apheresis market is experiencing significant growth due to several converging factors. The increasing complexity of surgical procedures and a growing number of injuries worldwide are driving the demand for various blood components, which can be collected through apheresis. As per our study, in 2023, more than 300 million surgical procedures were performed. This technology separates specific components from a donor's blood, such as red blood cells, platelets, or plasma, while returning the remaining blood components back to the donor.

Another key driver is the high incidence of blood cancers. In the United States alone, nearly 10% of all new cancer diagnoses in 2023 were blood cancers. This translates to a constant need for apheresis procedures, as it plays a crucial role in treatment. Apheresis is also used to collect plasma, which is a vital source for plasma-derived medicines. The global demand for these medications is rising, placing pressure on countries to establish or expand plasma collection via apheresis, particularly in low and middle-income nations.

Technological advancements are further propelling the apheresis market forward. New apheresis devices are being introduced by leading companies, improving efficiency and safety of the procedures. Additionally, the aging population is a major growth factor. By 2050, it's estimated that 1 in 6 people globally will be over 60 years old, with North America and Europe experiencing an even faster aging pace. These growing elderly population is more susceptible to various conditions treatable with apheresis, further fueling market expansion.

Growing Use of Therapeutic Apheresis for Treating a Wide Range of Diseases

The growing use of therapeutic apheresis for treating a wide range of diseases is another significant trend observed in the apheresis market. This procedure removes harmful substances from the blood, offering relief for various conditions. Studies have explored its effectiveness in treating Long COVID symptoms by removing autoantibodies, lipids, and inflammatory markers. Research is also ongoing to investigate the use of apheresis for removing C-reactive protein (CRP), which plays a key role in immunological processes, potentially offering treatment options for various immune-related conditions.

Furthermore, new research is continuously uncovering more potential applications for apheresis. For example, in neurological disorders like Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), the presence of specific autoantibodies may help predict a patient's response to apheresis treatment.

While generally considered safe, apheresis procedures around the world apheresis market can cause adverse events. Studies have shown that a significant portion of donors experience mild to moderate side effects, primarily citrate-related. Additionally, catheter occlusions, hypocalcemia, and hypotension are potential complications during stem cell collections. A large registry by the World Apheresis Association (WAA) documented adverse events in over 50,000 procedures, highlighting the importance of monitoring and managing potential risks.

Key Findings in Global Apheresis Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 6,882.1 Million CAGR 8.7% Largest Region (2023) Europe (35.0%) By Product Type Apheresis Disposables (79.2%) By Type Plasmapheresis (36.6%) By Procedure Automated Blood Collection (76.2%) By Technology Centrifugation Technology (66.5%) By End Users Blood Collection Center (68.1%) Top Trends Technological advancements in apheresis devices leading to improved efficiency and safety

Growing adoption of apheresis in the treatment of chronic diseases and trauma cases

Increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies for drug development Top Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing number of trauma and injury cases

Favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures in various countries

Increasing demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety Top Challenges High cost of apheresis devices and therapeutic apheresis procedures

Limited availability of trained personnel to perform apheresis procedures

Potential demand-supply gap due to limited growth in apheresis sites compared to rapid growth in cell and gene therapy patient volumes

Blood Cancer: A Global Challenge but Breeding Ground for Apheresis Market Growth

Blood cancer remains a significant health concern globally, with a substantial burden of new cases and deaths each year. In 2023, an estimated 1.38 million new blood cancers were diagnosed worldwide, representing roughly 7% of all cancers. This translates to over 900,000 people being diagnosed annually. The impact is felt not only in terms of new diagnoses but also mortality. The United States alone expects blood cancers (leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma) to be responsible for an estimated 57,380 deaths in 2023. Similarly, the UK grapples with blood cancer as the third biggest cancer killer, claiming approximately 16,000 lives each year.

Leukemia: An estimated 62,770 new cases are expected in 2024, with a lifetime risk of approximately 1.6% for both men and women. Sadly, leukemia is responsible for an estimated 23,670 deaths annually. However, there is a glimmer of hope with a 5-year relative survival rate of 67.0%. In the United States alone, over half a million people (an estimated 508,796) were living with leukemia in 2021. All these factors are adding more fuel to growth of the apheresis market.

Lymphoma: This category encompasses various types, with follicular lymphoma accounting for around 15,000 new cases annually in the US. In 2023, the US expects to see approximately 89,380 new lymphoma diagnoses (8,830 for Hodgkin lymphoma and 80,550 for non-Hodgkin lymphoma). The good news is that there are an estimated 879,242 people in the US living with or in remission from lymphoma.

Myeloma: This blood cancer has an estimated 35,730 new cases projected for 2023 in the US, with a higher prevalence in males (19,860) compared to females (15,870). An estimated 157,561 people in the United States are living with or in remission from myeloma.

Beyond the Big Three: Other blood cancers like Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) also pose challenges. The US saw an average of 15,529 new MDS cases per year between 2015 and 2023, with an estimated prevalence of 58,835 people living with or in remission from MDS. Similarly, MPNs had an average of 13,436 new cases per year during the same period, with an estimated prevalence of 115,125 people living with or in remission from MPNs in the US.

Plasmapheresis Demand Surges for Treating Autoimmune and Neurological Disorders, Control Over 36.6% Market Share

The plasmapheresis market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for this therapeutic procedure. Plasmapheresis, also known as therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), removes harmful substances from the blood plasma, offering a valuable treatment option for various autoimmune and neurological conditions. This surge in demand is reflected in a 15% jump in TPE procedures observed in the US between 2017 and 2023. Capitalizing on this trend, the global TPE market is poised to reach a staggering $2.89 billion by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is fueled by several factors. Firstly, TPE is increasingly recognized as a first-line therapy for specific disorders like Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia gravis, and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. This endorsement by leading medical organizations like the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) signifies the established effectiveness of TPE in these conditions.

Beyond established applications, technological advancements are playing a crucial role in the growth of the apheresis market. Membrane-based plasmapheresis is gaining significant traction due to its advantages over traditional methods. Compared to centrifugal techniques, membrane-based apheresis offers greater efficiency, higher plasma removal rates, and the ability to perform the procedure continuously. This shift is evident in the US, where membrane plasmapheresis procedures have skyrocketed by a staggering 25-fold, increasing from 18,400 in 1980 to a remarkable 535,000 by 2023. The global market for membrane plasmapheresis is expected to continue this upward trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Expanding Applications and Technological Advancements Fuel Plasmapheresis Market Growth

The discovery of new applications for plasmapheresis is another key driver. Recent studies have shown promising results for treating severe ulcerative colitis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) using plasmapheresis. Additionally, ongoing research is exploring the potential of this therapy for conditions like schizophrenia and acute coronary syndrome. This expanding scope of applications presents lucrative opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, the development of new generation apheresis devices is enhancing the overall market appeal. Systems like Spectra Optia and Amicus offer automated and continuous-flow plasmapheresis, improving efficiency and patient experience. Additionally, the Evaclio EC-4A10 system allows for a more targeted approach with its ability to selectively remove specific substances through specialized filters. These advancements are making plasmapheresis a faster, safer, and more efficient treatment option, further propelling market expansion.

Automated Blood Collection Procedure Thrives on Efficiency, Safety, and Clinical Advantages, Control Over 76.2% Market Share

Automated blood collection systems are revolutionizing the way we collect vital blood components in the Apheresis market. These systems offer several advantages over traditional manual methods, making them a growing trend in the medical field. Automation streamlines the collection process, leading to faster and more consistent results. For instance, the Trima Accel system can collect double or even triple the usual platelet dose in a single donation. Similarly, automated whole blood processing with the Reveos system can reduce processing time by up to 30% compared to manual methods, freeing up valuable staff time. It also prioritizes donor safety and comfort. Studies evaluating the Trima Accel system demonstrate a low overall adverse event rate of just 2.5%. Most reactions experienced during automated collection are mild, such as citrate toxicity (around 1.5%) or vasovagal reactions (around 0.3-0.9%).

Automated blood collection robots boast high puncture success rates, ensuring a smooth donation process. This is significant because manual blood collection success rates can be lower due to inexperienced staff. Furthermore, specimens collected by these robots are being evaluated for their suitability in various clinical tests, demonstrating their broad applicability. Today, advanced systems can collect multiple blood components, like red blood cells, platelets, and plasma, in a single donation. The Trima Accel exemplifies this capability, offering a one-stop solution for collecting various blood components needed for treatment. This multi-component collection makes these systems some of the most advanced blood cell separators available.

The apheresis market market for automated blood collection systems is expected to experience significant growth due to several factors. The rising demand for blood products for transfusions and treatments, coupled with the need for efficient collection methods, is driving market expansion. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, along with a growing geriatric population, all contribute to the rising demand for efficient blood collection methods.

Europe Leads the Global Apheresis Market, Holds Over 35% Market Share

Europe emerges as a dominant player in the global apheresis market, driven by a compelling combination of factors that create a highly supportive environment for this life-saving technology. A significant burden of treatable diseases fuels demand. Europe grapples with a high prevalence of hematological and neurological disorders, such as Multiple Sclerosis, which affects approximately 83 per 100,000 individuals – one of the highest rates globally. This translates to a greater need for apheresis procedures, a treatment option for these conditions. Further bolstering the market is Europe's rapidly aging population. By 2050, an estimated 30% of Europeans will be aged 65 or over, a demographic more susceptible to age-related conditions treatable with apheresis.

Financially, Europe is well-positioned to support this growing demand. Strong healthcare spending, averaging around 10% of GDP across EU countries, allows for significant investment in advanced therapies like apheresis. Readily available blood supplies are another advantage. Europe boasts high blood donation rates, exceeding 100 donations per 1,000 people in countries like France and Germany. This ensures a steady supply of raw materials for apheresis procedures. Moeover, robust regulatory framework safeguards the use of apheresis. The EU Blood Directives (2002/98/EC) set stringent quality and safety standards for blood components used in apheresis, prioritizing patient well-being.

Innovation is another strength of the European apheresis market. The continent is a hotbed for apheresis research and development, contributing over 20% of the world's research output in this field. This translates to cutting-edge technologies like the Spectra Optia® Apheresis System having high market penetration in Europe.

Public health programs play a role in ensuring accessibility. These programs incorporate apheresis, with national health services like the UK's NHS offering it as part of treatment options. Additionally, comprehensive insurance coverage in Europe, both private and public, ensures financial accessibility for patients.

Global Apheresis Market Leaders

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Terumo BCT, Inc

Fresenius Kabi

Other Prominent Players

