Empowering Generosity: $America's Charitable Contributions Surpass $20,000

Washington DC, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $America, a groundbreaking crypto project, is poised to redefine the landscape of digital currencies by encapsulating the revolutionary spirit of July 4th, 1776, and infusing it with the principles of freedom, community, and compassion. More than just a cryptocurrency, $America represents a movement towards a brighter, more inclusive future, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

At the core of $America lies a profound commitment to fostering a robust, engaged community that transcends geographical boundaries. With a shared vision of creating positive change, $America has already made significant strides in giving back to society. Through charitable donations exceeding $20,000 to esteemed organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, The National Coalition For Homeless Veterans, and The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, $America has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to supporting noble causes, particularly those that benefit our esteemed veterans.

The tokenomics of $America are meticulously crafted to ensure transparency, sustainability, and fairness within the ecosystem. With a maximum supply of 177,600,000 tokens, 93.35% are allocated to the liquidity pool, providing stability and liquidity for traders.

One of the most innovative features of $America is its tax mechanism, which serves as a cornerstone of the project's commitment to giving back. Through a 2% tax mechanism, $America is able to provide sustainability to the token, bring new people in through marketing and make sizable donations to charities supporting our veterans as well as the veterans themselves.

To fortify the liquidity pool and ensure its long-term stability, tokens are securely locked in the UNCX locker for an unprecedented 100 years, underscoring $America's commitment to building a resilient ecosystem. Moreover, the contract is renounced, affirming the project's dedication to transparency and decentralization.

$America is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more compassionate and equitable society. By harnessing the collective power of individuals united by a common purpose, $America is paving the way for a future where solidarity and empathy prevail.

Join us in this revolutionary journey as we continue to make a tangible impact on the lives of others. Together, let's showcase the transformative potential of community-driven initiatives and build a brighter future for generations to come.

For more information and to join the $America community, visit the project website at https://1776america.vip/ or join the Telegram group at https://t.me/america0x1776 .

About $America

$America is a revolutionary crypto project inspired by the ethos of July 4th, 1776. With a strong commitment to freedom, community, and compassion, $America aims to redefine the landscape of digital currencies by fostering a culture of giving and inclusivity. Through charitable contributions, community engagement, and transparent governance, $America is dedicated to building a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.