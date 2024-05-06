Wreaths Across America Partners with the Library of Congress Veterans History Project to Launch a New Webinar Series for 2024

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and WASHINGTON D.C., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA), in collaboration with the Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP), proudly announces the second in a series of four free webinars for educators. These quarterly webinars aim to equip educators and youth with the vast resources available from the Library of Congress. They will focus on how teachers and students can participate in collecting, preserving, and sharing veterans’ stories critical to our nation’s history and the teaching of the next generation about the value of freedom.

The second in a series of four webinars will be on Tuesday, May 14, at 4 pm ET /1 pm PT and be co-hosted by Cindy Tatum, Wreaths Across America Curriculum Developer and Gold Star Mother, and Andrew Huber, Senior Liaison, Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Later dates for the remaining webinars include dates in August and October to be announced. Registration for the second event is now open. Please CLICK HERE to register for free.

“One of the goals of this webinar series is to provide valuable resources to educators as well as students, who we know will benefit from developing listening and interviewing skills, developing a more impactful understanding of history from sharing personal stories and learning more about multi-media practices,” said Cindy Tatum, Curriculum Developer for Wreaths Across America. “To have this opportunity to collaborate with the Veterans History Project through the Library of Congress is an expansion of our TEACH program we hoped for as we aim to empower educators to inspire the next generation.”

Educators’ takeaways from webinar participation include developing a more thorough understanding of the use of the Library of Congress as an educational resource; providing a project for experiential learning for students to develop interviewing techniques and listening skills; increasing awareness of the WAA K-12 curriculum; and wreath-laying projects that develop community development and leadership opportunities for students.

“This webinar series is designed to give educators and classrooms all the tools they need to start using the Veterans History Project website for primary source research and create their own primary source materials for inclusion in the Project,” said Andrew Huber, Senior Liaison, Library of Congress Veterans History Project. “Participants will learn about VHPs standards and requirements as well as basic oral history techniques so they can join the dozens of schools nationwide documenting and preserving the history of our nation’s veterans. Hearing and collecting these incredible firsthand accounts of U.S. veterans is an unforgettable experience for any student interested in American history.”

Educators and homeschoolers are encouraged to explore the TEACH program curriculum and stay informed about new lesson plans on WAA’s website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum tailored for kindergarten through high school, engaging students with stories of courage and character while emphasizing character development and service projects.

For more information regarding the Library of Congress Veterans History Project, please visit https://www.loc.gov/programs/veterans-history-project/about-this-program/.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. To learn how you can join the mission, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services, and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov; access the official U.S. federal legislative information site at congress.gov, and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.

