Micro LED Mass Transfer Market Valuation to Shine Brighter to Reach USD 1,669.2 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micro LED mass transfer market is poised for significant growth, surging from US$ 59.5 million in 2023 to a projected US$ 1,669.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 44.84% from 2024-2032.

The micro LED mass transfer market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for high-resolution displays and advancements in transfer technologies. Micro LED displays offer several advantages over traditional LCD and OLED displays, including higher brightness (up to 1,000,000 nits), wider color gamut (up to 120% NTSC), and longer lifespan (up to 100,000 hours). Mass transfer technologies are critical to enabling the cost-effective production of micro LED displays. According to a recent survey, 85% of industry experts believe that mass transfer is the most important factor in achieving commercialization of micro LED displays. Several promising technologies have emerged, such as X-Celeprint's micro transfer printing (MTP), which can achieve transfer rates of up to 100,000 LEDs per second with an accuracy of ±1.5 μm.

Other notable developments in the micro LED mass transfer market include Shin-Etsu's laser lift-off (LLO) technology, which has demonstrated transfer yields of over 99.99%, and VerLASE's FluidPix technology, which can transfer micro LEDs with a pitch as small as 2 μm. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Sony are investing heavily in micro LED research and development, with Apple reportedly spending over $1 billion on micro LED technology since 2014. In line with this, the micro LED mass transfer market is expected to find applications in a wide range of industries, including consumer electronics (smartphones, smartwatches, and TVs), automotive (head-up displays and digital dashboards), and aerospace and defense (avionics displays and night vision systems). The consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for over 60% of the total market share by 2032.

Examples of Micro LED Adoption in the Global Micro LED mass transfer market

Apple acquired micro-LED startup LuxVue in 2014 and is rumored to be developing micro-LED for its Watch and AR products

Facebook/Meta acquired InfiniLED, an Irish micro-LED company, via its Oculus virtual reality division

Samsung first demonstrated a 146-inch micro-LED TV called "The Wall" in 2018

Sony showed off a 55-inch 4K micro-LED display at CES 2022

Key Findings in Global Micro LED Mass Transfer Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,669.2 Million CAGR 44.84% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (35.25%) By Product Type Elastomeric Print Film Transfer (38.2%) By Application Mid-size applications (Tablet and Laptop) (36.2%) Top Trends Increasing demand for high-resolution, transparent, and flexible displays

Emergence of innovative transfer technologies

Growing focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations Top Drivers Demand for high-resolution, high-performance displays

Advancements in transfer technologies Top Challenges Achieving high yield and UPH (units per hour) in mass transfer

Accurately placing extremely small LED chips

Spacing/pitch enlargement - spreading out densely packed micro LEDs

Dominance of Elastomeric Print Film Transfer in Micro LED mass transfer market With 38% Revenue Share

One of the key advantages of elastomeric stamps for micro-LED mass transfer lies in their conformability and ability to achieve intimate contact. These soft, flexible stamps can precisely mold to the uneven surfaces of both the micro-LED wafer and the display substrate. This intimate contact is essential for reliably picking up and placing the delicate micro-LED chips without causing any damage. Elastomeric stamps offer another crucial benefit: controllable adhesion. By manipulating the peeling rate of the stamp, scientists can precisely control the adhesive force between the stamp and the micro-LEDs. This allows the stamp to firmly grasp the micro-LEDs during the pick-up process, but then gently release them onto the display substrate during printing. This control over adhesion significantly reduces the risk of damage during transfer.

The capabilities of elastomeric stamps extend even further in the micro LED mass transfer market with the incorporation of specially designed micro-structures. These micro-structures, such as embedded air cavities, enable a fascinating technique called non-contact printing. In this method, the stamp doesn't physically touch the display substrate when releasing the micro-LEDs. This eliminates the risk of damaging the micro-LEDs or the substrate itself during the transfer process.

Furthermore, elastomeric stamps can be combined with laser-assisted techniques to achieve even greater control and precision. By integrating a laser absorbing layer into the stamp, scientists can leverage lasers to trigger the release of the micro-LEDs in a programmed and non-contact manner. This approach not only enhances the speed of the transfer process but also improves the accuracy of micro-LED placement on the display substrate.

The Rise of Micro-LED Displays in Mid-Size Applications (Laptop and Tablet) and the Demand for Mass Transfer Technology

The landscape of personal computing devices is undergoing a significant shift. With global shipments of tablets and laptops projected to reach a combined 407.7 million units in 2024, there's a surging demand for high-resolution, energy-efficient displays. This is where micro-LED technology comes into play. Micro-LEDs offer superior brightness, contrast, and viewing angles compared to traditional LCDs. However, a major hurdle in their widespread adoption lies in the manufacturing process, particularly the delicate task of transferring these microscopic LEDs onto display substrates.

The dominance of mid-sized devices like tablets and laptops in the personal computing across the micro LED mass transfer market, with a revenue share exceeding 36%, further fuels the demand for micro-LED mass transfer technology. These devices require high-quality displays for tasks like video conferencing, content creation, and entertainment. Micro-LEDs, with their superior visual performance, cater perfectly to this need. This dominance is evident from statistics showing Apple and Samsung leading the tablet market with a combined share of over 40%. Wherein, Apple sold over 61 million iPads in 2023. Additionally, the significant growth projected for the laptop market (expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2024) underscores the overall demand for high-performance displays in mid-sized devices.

Competitive Landscape of Micro LED Transfer Technology: Key Players, Innovations, and Outlook

The competitive landscape for micro LED mass transfer market is dynamic and rapidly evolving, with several key players and technologies vying for position. X-Celeprint has emerged as a leader in the space with its Micro Transfer Printing process, which uses custom polymer stamps to move thousands of LEDs at once. This approach is seen as particularly promising for small-pitch micro LED displays, and the company has already formed partnerships with several display makers. Other notable players in the market include Shin-Etsu, which provides transfer equipment and parts for both contact and non-contact laser lift-off (LLO) transfer methods. Shin-Etsu's diverse offerings position the company well to support multiple approaches to micro LED transfer. VerLASE, another player in the space, has proposed a mass transfer solution specifically designed to handle very small micro LED dies, with a focus on enabling high-density micro LED displays.

In addition to these companies, ALLOS Semiconductors and Veeco have demonstrated GaN-on-Si epiwafer technology for uniform micro LED production, with the goal of reducing micro LED manufacturing costs. This approach could give an advantage to companies working on monolithic micro LED solutions in the micro LED mass transfer market. Toray Engineering and Advantest are also collaborating on combined inspection, transfer, and mounting systems to accelerate micro LED R&D and production, taking an integrated approach to the challenge.

Looking ahead, the competitive landscape for micro LED mass transfer market is still taking shape, with no single company or technology dominating the market yet. However, some key themes are emerging. X-Celeprint and its micro transfer printing technology are seen as one of the most promising approaches, while equipment makers like Shin-Etsu, Toray Engineering, and Advantest are well-positioned to provide transfer solutions to multiple micro LED makers. Collaborations between equipment providers will be important in driving the industry forward.

Efforts to reduce micro LED manufacturing costs, such as ALLOS and Veeco's GaN-on-Si technology, could help companies working on monolithic approaches gain an advantage. At the same time, smaller players like VerLASE are developing novel technologies that could disrupt the market if successful, highlighting the important role that startups will continue to play in the micro LED transfer space.

Global Micro LED Transfer Market Key Players

Toray Engineering

VueReal

ITRI

X Display Company

Coherent, Inc.

3D-Micromac AG

Other major players

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Electrostatic Power Adsorption

Liquid Assembly Transfer

Elastomeric Print Film Transfer

Laser

By Application

Small Size Applications (Mobile Phones)

Mid-size Applications (Tablets, Laptops)

Large Size Applications (TV)

Ultra-large Commercial Screens

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

