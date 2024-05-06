NORBIT ASA – Minutes from NORBIT ASA's Annual General Meeting 2024

Trondheim, 6 May 2024: The annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA was held today, 6 May 2024.



All proposals on the agenda were approved by the general meeting, including the board's proposed dividend distribution of NOK 2.55 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about 16 May 2024 to the shareholders of NORBIT ASA as of 6 May 2024. The shares will trade exclusive the right to receive dividend from and including 7 May 2024.

The chair of the board, Finn Haugan, directors Magnus Reitan and Christina Hallin, as well as deputy director Tom Solberg were elected for terms which expire this year. Finn Haugan and Christina Hallin were re-elected in their positions for a period of two years. Håkon Kavli was elected as a new director for two years, replacing Magnus Reitan. Tom Solberg was re-elected as deputy director to the board for a period of one year.



Following these elections, the board has the following composition:



Finn Haugan (Chair, re-elected for two years)

Bente Avnung Landsnes (Deputy Chair, elected until 2025)

Trond Tuvstein (elected until 2025)

Christina Hallin (re-elected for two years)

Håkon Kavli (elected for two years)

Tom Solberg (deputy board member, re-elected for one year)



The minutes from the meeting are attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

