Conversational AI Market is Anticipated to Attain USD 71.8 Billion in Revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.5%: Insights by Dimension Market Research

New York, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Global Conversational AI Market size was valued USD 10.0 billion by 2023 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 71.8 billion by 2032, according to Dimension Market Research.

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.5% from 2024 to 2032. Conversational AI, a sophisticated aspect of artificial intelligence, skillfully emulates human conversation. Its power lies in natural language processing (NLP), enabling computers to understand and engage with human language. Anchored in foundational models, it pioneers generative AI, pushing the boundaries of innovation. Chatbots and virtual agents within this domain provide a dynamic interface for meaningful dialogue.

Based on type, chatbots dominate Conversational AI, leading in market share and revenue due to strides in ML and NLP in 2023. They facilitate data collection, provide product information, and enable appointments. Progress in NLP enhances chatbots' language capabilities. Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA) anticipate substantial growth, as AI service providers strive to develop virtual assistants and chatbots with limited personalized user features.

In terms of technology, NLP technology leads, significantly contributing to global revenue in 2023. It handles natural language data, streamlining documentation for enhanced efficiency. Software companies like SAP introduce advanced applications with automated features, including ML and AI-driven services. ASR technology anticipates rapid growth, enabling hands-free and natural speech-based interactions with conversational AI systems.

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global conversational AI market is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 71.8 billion by 2032 . This represents a significant CAGR of 24.5% , commencing from its 2023 base value of USD 10.0 billion.

. This represents a significant CAGR of , commencing from its 2023 base value of The solution dominates the segment based on components primarily due to the widespread in-house adoption of conversational AI with 49.1% of market share in 2023. Managed services expect significant growth, with industry leaders providing comprehensive assistance, ensuring seamless customer interactions amid rising demand.

of market share in 2023. Managed services expect significant growth, with industry leaders providing comprehensive assistance, ensuring seamless customer interactions amid rising demand. Chatbots, holding the highest market share in 2023, dominate the type segment. Chatbots dominate Conversational AI, leveraging ML and NLP for data collection and seamless interactions. Advancements in deep learning and machine learning enhance chatbot accuracy. The IVA segment anticipates growth, offering virtual assistants and chatbots with limited personalized features for consumers.

North America leads the conversational AI market with 25.8% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by the wide adoption of AI-powered customer support. Businesses invest in technology to enhance user experiences, and the healthcare sector embraces advanced technologies for improved services.

revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by the wide adoption of AI-powered customer support. Businesses invest in technology to enhance user experiences, and the healthcare sector embraces advanced technologies for improved services. The Asia Pacific region anticipates substantial growth in the conversational AI market due to increased organizational awareness of innovative customer support. Factors such as e-commerce evolution, retail integration, technological advances in consulting and healthcare, and rising internet penetration drive this rapid expansion.

Global Conversational AI Market: Trends

Emphasis on Privacy and Data Security : Current trends reflect a growing focus on improving privacy and data security in Conversational AI systems, with developments in encryption, anonymization techniques, and compliance with stringent regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

: Current trends reflect a growing focus on improving privacy and data security in Conversational AI systems, with developments in encryption, anonymization techniques, and compliance with stringent regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Hybrid Models Combining AI and Human Interaction : The expansion of hybrid models integrating AI-driven automation with human support provides more personalized and effective customer experiences, integrating the efficiency of AI with the empathy and problem-solving abilities of human agents.

: The expansion of hybrid models integrating AI-driven automation with human support provides more personalized and effective customer experiences, integrating the efficiency of AI with the empathy and problem-solving abilities of human agents. Integration with Messaging Platforms and Chatbots : Conversational AI is largely integrated with popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Slack, along with chatbot frameworks, to meet users where they are and provide smooth, conversational experiences across channels.

: Conversational AI is largely integrated with popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Slack, along with chatbot frameworks, to meet users where they are and provide smooth, conversational experiences across channels. Advancements in Voice Cloning and Synthesis: Current developments in voice cloning and synthesis technology allow Conversational AI systems to mimic human voices more convincingly, improving the naturalness and realism of interactions and enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

Conversational AI Market: Competitive Landscape

Dominated by mid-sized and smaller firms, the conversational AI market sees key players employing diverse strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and mergers to enhance market position and expand offerings. Within the competitive landscape of the conversational AI sector, ongoing innovation and collaboration among companies propel advancements, ultimately benefiting consumers. These dynamics not only enhance offerings but also establish market prominence for these industry players.

Further, the market, led by major players like Google LLC, Microsoft Corp, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle is marked by innovation, collaborations, and acquisitions. Notable contributions include Nuance Communication, Artificial Solutions, Baidu, and MindMeld..

Some of the prominent market players:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

IBM Corp

Nuance Communication

Artificial Solutions

Baidu

MindMeld

Other Key Players

Conversational AI Market Scope

Segments Covered By Component, By Type, By Deployment, By Technology, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America leads the conversational AI market with a 25.8% revenue share in 2023, attributed to its proactive embrace of emerging technologies, particularly in AI-powered customer support. Businesses continually invest in technology, emphasizing improved user experiences. Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific region anticipates rapid growth, driven by increasing organizational awareness, e-commerce development, retail integration, technological advancements in consulting and healthcare, and rising internet penetration.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

Based on technology, the solution segment led the global conversational AI market with a substantial market share of 49.7% in 2023, driven by the widespread adoption of in-house conversational AI. Anticipated growth in managed services is fueled by key players offering comprehensive assistance for seamless customer interactions. Additionally, there is a rising demand for these services as businesses embrace the value of conversational AI, allowing them to harness its full potential while focusing on core operations.

Conversational AI Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Type

Chatbots

IVA

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Automatic Speech Recognition

By End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Others

Global Conversational AI Market: Driver

Advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP) : Constant development in NLP algorithms improves Conversational AI's ability to understand and act to human language more accurately and contextually.

: Constant development in NLP algorithms improves Conversational AI's ability to understand and act to human language more accurately and contextually. Rising Demand for Virtual Assistants : The high adoption of virtual assistants across industries for customer service, sales, and support drives market growth, driven by their ability to simply process and improve user experiences.

: The high adoption of virtual assistants across industries for customer service, sales, and support drives market growth, driven by their ability to simply process and improve user experiences. Integration with IoT and Smart Devices : Integration of Conversational AI with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart speakers expands its reach and functionality, allowing easy voice-based interactions in connected environments.

: Integration of Conversational AI with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart speakers expands its reach and functionality, allowing easy voice-based interactions in connected environments. Enterprise Digital Transformation Initiatives: Enterprises are largely incorporating Conversational AI solutions to automate tasks, enhance efficiency, and deliver personalized experiences, driving market expansion as businesses look to stay competitive in the digital age.

Global Conversational AI Market: Restraints

Ethical Concerns and Bias : Restraints come from ethical considerations surrounding the use of Conversational AI, like concerns about bias, discrimination, and the potential misuse of personal data, creating regulatory scrutiny and consumer distrust.

: Restraints come from ethical considerations surrounding the use of Conversational AI, like concerns about bias, discrimination, and the potential misuse of personal data, creating regulatory scrutiny and consumer distrust. Limited Understanding of Context : The challenge of accurately understanding and contextualizing user queries remains a challenge, as Conversational AI systems may struggle with ambiguity, complex queries, or understanding nuanced language, impacting the quality of user interactions.

: The challenge of accurately understanding and contextualizing user queries remains a challenge, as Conversational AI systems may struggle with ambiguity, complex queries, or understanding nuanced language, impacting the quality of user interactions. Integration Complexity : Integrating Conversational AI solutions into current systems and workflows can be complex and time-consuming, requiring high resources and expertise, which may act as a barrier to adoption for some organizations.

: Integrating Conversational AI solutions into current systems and workflows can be complex and time-consuming, requiring high resources and expertise, which may act as a barrier to adoption for some organizations. Security Vulnerabilities: Security vulnerabilities like data breaches, hacking, and malicious attacks create risks to Conversational AI systems, mainly those handling sensitive information or transactions, requiring better security measures to reduce potential threats and ensure user trust and confidence.

Global Conversational AI Market: Opportunities

Industry-Specific Solutions : Customizing Conversational AI for specific industries like healthcare, finance, or retail provides opportunities for specific applications and customized experiences, focused on industry-specific needs and challenges.

: Customizing Conversational AI for specific industries like healthcare, finance, or retail provides opportunities for specific applications and customized experiences, focused on industry-specific needs and challenges. Multilingual Capabilities : Meeting the need for multilingual conversational interfaces opens up opportunities to meet diverse global markets and reach non-English-speaking populations, driving adoption and revenue growth.

: Meeting the need for multilingual conversational interfaces opens up opportunities to meet diverse global markets and reach non-English-speaking populations, driving adoption and revenue growth. Voice Commerce : Capitalizing on the trend of voice-enabled commerce provides opportunities to integrate Conversational AI into e-commerce platforms, allowing smooth voice-driven transactions and enhancing the shopping experience for consumers.

: Capitalizing on the trend of voice-enabled commerce provides opportunities to integrate Conversational AI into e-commerce platforms, allowing smooth voice-driven transactions and enhancing the shopping experience for consumers. Integration with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR): Exploring synergies between Conversational AI and AR/VR technologies develops opportunities for immersive and interactive experiences, mainly in areas like virtual customer support, training simulations, and virtual assistants.

Recent Developments in the Conversational AI Market

November 2023: Hyro launches Conversational AI for Healthcare on Salesforce AppExchange, aiding providers with advanced AI, reducing wait times, and enhancing patient interactions.

Hyro launches Conversational AI for Healthcare on Salesforce AppExchange, aiding providers with advanced AI, reducing wait times, and enhancing patient interactions. October 2023: Drift introduces three new products in its buyer engagement platform: Drift Engage, Site Concierge, and Bionic Chatbots. They are aiming to redefine B2B marketing with personalized experiences.

Drift introduces three new products in its buyer engagement platform: Drift Engage, Site Concierge, and Bionic Chatbots. They are aiming to redefine B2B marketing with personalized experiences. October 2023: NoBroker introduces CallZen.AI, a conversational AI platform offering transcription, lead generation, and fraud detection; targeting industries like banking, health tech, tech, and insurance.

NoBroker introduces CallZen.AI, a conversational AI platform offering transcription, lead generation, and fraud detection; targeting industries like banking, health tech, tech, and insurance. September 2023: Edtech ConveGenius partners with AWS, unveiling SwiftChat conversational AI platform to enhance learning outcomes, delivering personalized content in 13 regional languages to over 100 million students in India.

Edtech ConveGenius partners with AWS, unveiling SwiftChat conversational AI platform to enhance learning outcomes, delivering personalized content in 13 regional languages to over 100 million students in India. February 2023:Google introduces Bard A.I., a conversational AI powered by LaMDA, aiming to compete with ChatGPT, which is currently undergoing testing before public release.

