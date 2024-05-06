Tactile Mobility Appoints Boaz Shpigelman as VP of Research & Development

HAIFA, Israel, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Mobility, a technology company specializing in tactile sensing and data analytics for the automotive industry, announced the appointment of Boaz Shpigelman as vice president of research & development. Boaz brings over three decades of extensive experience in leading multidisciplinary R&D teams, with a strong passion for innovation and a notable background in advancing technology across various industries.



Prior to joining Tactile Mobility, Boaz served as the vice president of research & development at Check-Cap, where he made significant contributions to the development of medical technologies. Now, Boaz will spearhead Tactile Mobility's research and development initiatives, leveraging his experience to drive innovation and further advance the company's tactile sensing technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Boaz Shpigelman as our new VP of R&D," said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of Tactile Mobility. "Boaz brings over three decades of extensive experience, driving innovation across diverse industries. His background includes notable roles in advancing technology at leading organizations, contributing significantly to the development of cutting-edge solutions. We are confident that Boaz’s leadership will further strengthen our R&D capabilities and propel our company towards continued success."

Tactile Mobility is making significant contributions to the automotive industry with its AI-driven tactile sensing technology. This approach provides valuable insights into vehicle-road dynamics, which supports the enhancement of vehicle safety, efficiency, and performance.

For more information about Tactile Mobility and its technology, visit www.tactilemobility.com.

About Tactile Mobility

Tactile Mobility is an automotive software company focused on harnessing tactile data to enhance vehicle-road interaction. Through its advanced virtual sensing technology, it leverages existing vehicle sensors to provide real-time analysis, employing AI and machine learning to gain insights into vehicle-road dynamics. The company aims to enable vehicles not only to perceive the road visually but also to interpret it tactilely. Leveraging its expertise in signal processing, AI, big data analysis, and embedded computing, Tactile Mobility is at the forefront of transforming the mobility sector.

Contact:

Daniela Davila

daniela@intelligentrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c8dcea1-4af0-4054-981a-25abd6d963e0