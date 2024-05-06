Power Transformer Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 52.5 Bn by 2033, at 7.4% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview



The Global Power Transformer Market size is expected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 52.5 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Power transformers use the transmission of electricity between generators & mainly distribution circuits without changing the frequency, depending on electromagnetic induction. Despite their customization to user specifications, resulting in extended manufacturing periods exceeding six months, the industry is expected to have significant growth, which is fueled by growth in research in transmission networks, the rapid adoption of renewable energy sources, and the emergence of smart grids offering efficient cooling & less carbon emissions.

Oil insulation is anticipated to dominate the power transformer market in 2024, showing significant growth. Widely chosen for its high-temperature resistance and dielectric properties, oil serves as a crucial insulation medium, safeguarding components from damage. Its usage spans various applications, including transformers and circuit breakers

The industrial sector is set to dominate the power transformer market in 2024, and is also expected to show rapid growth, as industrial transformers ensure safe & reliable electricity use, important for industry operations. The growth of smart transformers improves market competitiveness.

Important Insights

The Power Transformer Market is expected to grow by USD 23.0 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 7.4% .

is expected to grow by with a . Shell core transformers are expected to dominate the global power transformer market, providing rapid growth, versatility, and cost-effective solutions for various applications.

are expected to dominate the global power transformer market, providing rapid growth, versatility, and cost-effective solutions for various applications. Oil insulation is projected to dominate the power transformer market in 2024 with significant growth, prized for its protective properties & sustainability focus.

is projected to dominate the power transformer market in 2024 with significant growth, prized for its protective properties & sustainability focus. The industrial sector is expected to lead the power transformer market in 2024, showing rapid growth, and emphasizing safety, reliability, and sustainability.

is expected to lead the power transformer market in 2024, showing rapid growth, and emphasizing safety, reliability, and sustainability. Asia Pacific is set to claim over 41.6% of the global power transformer industry revenue in 2024, driven by fast economic development and growth in demand for reliable power supply.

Global Power Transformer Market: Trends

Digitalization and IoT Integration : The growth in adoption of digital technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in power transformers for live monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization.

: The growth in adoption of digital technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in power transformers for live monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization. Green Transformers : The growth in demand for environmentally friendly transformers with lesser environmental impact, like those using bio-based insulation materials & recyclable components.

: The growth in demand for environmentally friendly transformers with lesser environmental impact, like those using bio-based insulation materials & recyclable components. Energy Storage Integration : Increase in the integration of power transformers with energy storage systems to assist grid stability, allow peak shaving, and facilitate renewable energy integration.

: Increase in the integration of power transformers with energy storage systems to assist grid stability, allow peak shaving, and facilitate renewable energy integration. Modular and Compact Designs: Adoption of modular & compact transformer designs to address space constraints, enhance installation flexibility, and improve overall efficiency.

Power Transformer Market: Competitive Landscape

In the global power transformer market, strong competition comes from key players looking for innovation and market expansion. Strategic actions like mergers, partnerships, & product developments are pursued for competitive advantage. Furthermore, a switch towards eco-friendly transformers comes with growing environmental concerns. Key competitive factors include technological developments, pricing tactics, and geographical outreach, while adherence to strict government regulations drives investment in sustainable solutions to meet evolving consumer demands profitably

Some of the major players in the market include ABB Ltd, GE Company, Toshiba Corporation, Crompton Greaves Ltd, SPX Transformer Solutions, Siemens AG, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

ABB Ltd

GE Company

Toshiba Corporation

Crompton Greaves Ltd

SPX Transformer Solutions

Siemens AG

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

WEG SA

Schneider Electric SE

Other Key Players

Power Transformer Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 27.7 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 52.5 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 7.4% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 41.6% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Core, By Phase, By Insulation, By Rating, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have over 41.6% of the global power transformer industry revenue share in 2024, along with significant growth, which is driven by the region's fast economic development and the growing demand for reliable power supply, fueled by its expanding population. China, in major, leads this growth by investing heavily in its electrical infrastructure to meet rising electricity demands due to industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, efforts to address environmental concerns enhance the growth prospects across the region, boosted by the increase in industrialization, infrastructure projects, and a rising focus on renewable energy production.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

Shell core transformers are set to lead the global power transformer market in 2024, experiencing rapid growth. Ideal for low-voltage & high-output needs, they provide versatility across industries, with advantages like efficient cooling, seismic resilience, and affordability. Their adaptability makes them favored for many applications, ensuring sustained growth during increasing demand for efficient power distribution solutions & technological developments.

Power Transformer Market Segmentation

By Core

Shell

Closed

Berry

By Phase

Single

Three

By Insulation

Oil

Gas

Air

Solid

Other

By Rating

100 MVA to 500 MVA

501 MVA to 800 MVA

801 MVA to 1200 MVA

By End User

Industrial

Residential & Commercial

Utilities

Global Power Transformer Market: Driver

Renewable Energy Integration : The rise in the adoption of renewable energy sources like wind & solar power needs a large transformer infrastructure for efficient distribution & transmission.

: The rise in the adoption of renewable energy sources like wind & solar power needs a large transformer infrastructure for efficient distribution & transmission. Grid Modernization Initiatives : Aging power infrastructure in many regions requires upgrades & replacements, driving the need for advanced, more efficient transformers.

: Aging power infrastructure in many regions requires upgrades & replacements, driving the need for advanced, more efficient transformers. Urbanization and Industrialization : Fast urban development and industrial growth in emerging economies are enhancing electricity demand, causing the expansion of power transmission networks & transformer installations.

: Fast urban development and industrial growth in emerging economies are enhancing electricity demand, causing the expansion of power transmission networks & transformer installations. Smart Grid Deployment: Implementation of smart grid technologies for better efficiency, reliability, and monitoring capabilities needs the deployment of modern, digitally-enabled transformers, stimulating market growth.

Global Power Transformer Market: Restraints

High Initial Investment : The higher upfront costs associated with manufacturing and installing power transformers can act as a barrier, mainly for smaller utilities & developing regions.

: The higher upfront costs associated with manufacturing and installing power transformers can act as a barrier, mainly for smaller utilities & developing regions. Slow Regulatory Approvals : Major regulatory processes and approvals for infrastructure projects can delay the implementation of new transformer installations & upgrades, hindering market growth.

: Major regulatory processes and approvals for infrastructure projects can delay the implementation of new transformer installations & upgrades, hindering market growth. Supply Chain Disruptions : Disruptions in the supply chain, like raw material shortages or transportation challenges, can cause delays in the production and delivery of transformers, impacting market performance.

: Disruptions in the supply chain, like raw material shortages or transportation challenges, can cause delays in the production and delivery of transformers, impacting market performance. Substitute Technologies: New alternative technologies, like decentralized energy systems and energy storage solutions, create a potential threat to the traditional centralized power grid model, affecting the need for large-scale power transformers.

Global Power Transformer Market: Opportunities

Energy Transition : The switch towards renewable energy sources provides opportunities for transformers that can efficiently integrate & distribute power from sources like solar and wind.

: The switch towards renewable energy sources provides opportunities for transformers that can efficiently integrate & distribute power from sources like solar and wind. Smart Grid Development : The growing investments in smart grid technologies create opportunities for transformers along with advanced monitoring, control, and communication capabilities.

: The growing investments in smart grid technologies create opportunities for transformers along with advanced monitoring, control, and communication capabilities. Electrification Initiatives : Government initiatives focused on expanding access to electricity, mainly in rural & remote areas, provide opportunities for transformer manufacturers to look into new markets.

: Government initiatives focused on expanding access to electricity, mainly in rural & remote areas, provide opportunities for transformer manufacturers to look into new markets. Infrastructure Upgrades: Aging power infrastructure in developed regions requires upgrades and replacements, driving demand for modern, more efficient transformers with better reliability & performance.

Recent Developments in the Power Transformer Market

February 2024: The Maharashtra government introduced an uninterrupted power scheme to replace old transformers by investing USD 19.3 billion to ensure stable electricity for rural & agricultural consumers.

The Maharashtra government introduced an uninterrupted power scheme to replace old transformers by investing USD 19.3 billion to ensure stable electricity for rural & agricultural consumers. February 2024: Hitachi Energy announced that the company invested over USD 32 million in expanding and modernizing its German power transformer manufacturing facility, generating jobs & meeting Europe's clean energy needs.

Hitachi Energy announced that the company invested over USD 32 million in expanding and modernizing its German power transformer manufacturing facility, generating jobs & meeting Europe's clean energy needs. February 2024: Siemens Energy plans to fund USD 149.8 million in constructing the first U.S. power transformer factory in Charlotte, North Carolina while generating over 500 jobs.

Siemens Energy plans to fund USD 149.8 million in constructing the first U.S. power transformer factory in Charlotte, North Carolina while generating over 500 jobs. February 2024: ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC launched advanced Oil Distribution Transformers to meet Egypt's diverse energy needs by providing customized solutions for numerous distribution needs.

ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC launched advanced Oil Distribution Transformers to meet Egypt's diverse energy needs by providing customized solutions for numerous distribution needs. December 2023: WEG S.A. unveiled its plans to invest USD 240 million over three years to enhance transformer production capacity in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

WEG S.A. unveiled its plans to invest USD 240 million over three years to enhance transformer production capacity in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. December 2023: Prolec GE introduced its plans to double its single-phase pad-mount transformer manufacturing capacity with a new facility, investing USD 85 million to meet North American demand.

