COFACE SA: Publication of Group and Standalone SFCR as of 31 December 2023

Paris, 6 May 2024 – 17.45

COFACE SA has published today its Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for COFACE SA (Group) and Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (the « Compagnie »), in compliance with the Solvency II requirements1.

The Board of Directors of COFACE SA and the Compagnie, respectively approved the SFCR for the financial year 2023. This report is produced on an annual basis:

for Coface Group, involving COFACE SA and its main subsidiaries in France and outside France;

for the Compagnie, on a standalone basis.

HIGHLIGHTS

To assess its solvency, COFACE SA uses the partial internal model approved by the ACPR in 2019. The Compagnie’s solvency is still assessed using the interpretation of the standard formula.

As of 31 December 2023, eligible own funds to cover the Group’s SCR amounted to €2,580 million, which broke down as follows: 75% of Tier 1 capital; 24% of Tier 2 capital, corresponding to the subordinated debt eligible thanks to transitional measures; 1% of Tier 3 capital, representing deferred tax assets.

The Group’s SCR coverage ratio of 199% 2 at the end of 2023 reflects a solvency ratio above its target range (155% -175%). This level supports the Group’s decision to distribute 81% of its net profit for 2023 by a €1.30 3 dividend per share.

at the end of 2023 reflects a solvency ratio above its target range (155% -175%). This level supports the Group’s decision to distribute 81% of its net profit for 2023 by a €1.30 dividend per share. The coverage ratio of the Compagnie SCR (Solo) at the end of 2023 is 233%4.





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 5 April 2024 under the number D.24-0242 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 The Solvency II Directive (i) formalises and organises information requests, and (ii) clarifies the governance requirements and processes to be followed by insurers. In particular, the regulations provide for the establishment of two narrative reports: one for the Regulator (RSR) and one for the public (SFCR).

2 Final calculation of the SCR coverage ratio using the partial group internal model. Non audited.

3 Ex-dividend date is on 22 May 2024 and Payment date is on 24 May 2024. The proposed distribution of €1.30 per share is subject to approval of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting that takes place on 16 May 2024.

4 Final calculation of the SCR coverage ratio according to Coface’s interpretation of Solvency II standard formula. Non audited.

