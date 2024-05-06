Softeon Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

RESTON, Va., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softeon , the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the 13th time in a row. A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.



According to Gartner, "Depth and breadth of WMS functionality remain very important factors in choosing a new WMS, especially for companies replacing aging legacy systems. Increasingly, the technical architecture of the WMS is an important consideration for new WMS customers where adaptability, extensibility, user experience and cloud are priorities."

Softeon's robust WMS solution empowers supply chain executives to oversee extensive and intricate integrations within a unified platform, encompassing material handling equipment, robotics, and additional enterprise software. It streamlines warehouse operations by facilitating the rapid integration of robots from multiple vendors, thus fostering efficient decision-making and task coordination. Designed to meet unique operational and workflow demands, the system boasts adaptability to evolving operational needs and the seamless incorporation of new technologies. This positions Softeon at the forefront of managing some of the world’s most complex, highly automated warehouses effectively.

“We are honored to once again be named a Magic Quadrant Visionary in Warehouse Management Systems by Gartner,” said Jim Hoefflin , CEO of Softeon. “We believe this recognition is a nod at our commitment to serve and prepare our customers to grow through the ebbs and flows of the ever-changing warehousing market. Furthermore, it is validation of our innovative capabilities and solutions road map.”

Supported by a committed tech support team and the industry's top experts , Softeon's WMS revolutionizes operations for businesses in complex, high-demand, and unpredictable sectors aiming to enhance growth and efficiency. The proof of Softeon's capacity to assist clients in scaling their operations is clearly reflected in its own significant growth, demonstrating the system's effectiveness and the value it brings to every customer.

For Softeon, recognition of its forward-looking and innovative WMS by Gartner for a second year in a row is the latest in callouts pertaining to the company's significant growth. In addition to being named a leader by G2 , Softeon recently announced office expansions in India and Atlanta , a rebrand , and updated WMS and WES solutions. The WMS provider also introduced a new executive leadership team , and hosted a customer-focused leadership forum - all in commitment to delivering limitless customer-centric solutions for propelling businesses through the ever-changing warehousing challenges.

To download your complimentary copy of the Gartner WMS Magic Quadrant, and learn about strengths and cautions for Softeon and each recognized WMS vendor, click here .

For additional information, please visit www.softeon.com .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, May 2024.



About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn’t have to settle for a one size fits all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com .

