Westland Insurance acquires the Dupuis Langen Group

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired the Dupuis Langen Group, effective May 1. The Dupuis Langen Group is a group benefits brokerage and marks another milestone as Westland continues to deepen its expertise in the group benefits vertical.

The Dupuis Langen Group is located in Richmond, BC and specializes in providing employee benefit solutions, servicing a diverse clientele spanning non-profit organizations and private companies, with a specialization in the community social services sector and unionized employers.

The acquisition of the Dupuis Langen Group allows Westland Insurance to enhance its offerings and provide an even broader range of services to its clients. This expansion will enable Westland to better serve organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations, with their benefits platforms across the country.

“I’m delighted to welcome the Dupuis Langen Group to the Westland Insurance family,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “With their decades of experience implementing group benefits and our shared commitment to strengthening communities, we’re poised for a fantastic partnership. We look forward to working with their dedicated employees to continue making a difference in the health and wellness landscape in Canada.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

