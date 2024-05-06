FactSet Participates in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer of FactSet, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference at the Langham London in London, England on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call:

Registration for Fireside Chat with Linda Huber

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Time: 11:30 a.m. British Summer Time Participant Registration: FactSet | Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Fireside Chat

Please register for the conference call using the above link before the call starts. A replay of the event will be available on FactSet’s investor relations website from 11:30 p.m. BST on May 7, 2024, through May 7, 2025.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 206,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

