Force Fleet Tracking and Housecall Pro Introduce New Dashcam & Integrated Video Telematics Service for Business Fleets

San Jose, CA, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio®, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS solutions provider and maker of Force Fleet Tracking, the only fleet management solution built specifically for small businesses, has today announced the availability of its new TrakView Dashcam and integrated video telematics service via Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for home service professionals.

Easily installed in just a few minutes, the new 4G LTE TrakView Dashcam is a true all-in-one telematics device, giving business owners the ability to track their vehicles in real time, monitor their fleet’s health and performance, and protect their business in case of accidents, insurance claims, or other disputes.

The TrakView Dashcam activates a suite of new video telematics features in Force Fleet Tracking, including:

Automatic Trip Recording: Every trip is recorded and up to 100 hours of driving clips can be stored on the 256GB microSD card. Video clips of key safety and security events, including unsafe driving, accidents, and other disturbances like break-in attempts, bumps or towing, are automatically generated and can be transferred to the cloud to watch, download and share.

Every trip is recorded and up to 100 hours of driving clips can be stored on the 256GB microSD card. Video clips of key safety and security events, including unsafe driving, accidents, and other disturbances like break-in attempts, bumps or towing, are automatically generated and can be transferred to the cloud to watch, download and share. Dashcam Live View: Business owners can start a livestream over the 4G LTE cellular network at any time from the Force Fleet Tracking web dashboard and mobile apps – perfect for checking in on driver behavior, job site activity and roadside incidents.

Business owners can start a livestream over the 4G LTE cellular network at any time from the Force Fleet Tracking web dashboard and mobile apps – perfect for checking in on driver behavior, job site activity and roadside incidents. Video Clip Finder: Easily find, create and transfer clips from the TrakView Dashcam’s local storage to the Clips library by using the Vehicle Trails feature on the Force Fleet Tracking dashboard.

“Our customers were loud and clear – they wanted an affordable dual-facing dashcam with automatic video recording capabilities, without having to sacrifice the GPS tracking and vehicle health features they’ve come to depend on,” said Kenny Hawk, CEO of Mojio. “The TrakView Dashcam is a major breakthrough for home service pros looking to reduce risk while growing their businesses. We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing it to market with the innovative team at Housecall Pro.”

Housecall Pro customers that sign up for the new Vehicle GPS Tracking + Dashcam Video Monitoring service will be able to access live vehicle tracking on the map view, making job dispatching more efficient. The new service also enhances Housecall Pro’s automated On-My-Way messages with Uber-style vehicle tracking links, removing the uncertainty homeowners experience while waiting for the service pro to arrive for an appointment.

“We’re excited to offer dashcams to serve both drivers and businesses. This new solution encourages employees to drive safely, and can help protect the business in case of an accident. With a virtual eye-witness at every scene, businesses gain peace of mind, improve fleet management, and provide transparent service to their customers, all of which are essential in the competitive home service industry,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder at Housecall Pro. “We’re excited to grow our partnership with Mojio and offer our Pros an affordable, high-performance dashcam solution from Force Fleet Tracking.”

Housecall Pro’s new Vehicle GPS Tracking + Dashcam Video Monitoring service is available to all Housecall Pro subscribers in the United States starting today for only $49 per vehicle, per month – with no added fees for the TrakView Dashcam and no long term commitment.

For more information about Force Fleet Tracking, please visit ForceFleetTracking.com.



About Mojio :

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more affordable car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force Fleet Tracking helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than 1.5 million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven innovators looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more visit Mojio’s careers page.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated business solution that helps home service professionals save time, sell bigger jobs, and provide best-in-class service. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, and more, Housecall Pro enables Pros to manage every aspect of their business all in one place. The software is available through a mobile app and web portal for Pros across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros through streamlined solutions and strong community support for over ten years. Housecall Pro’s brand portfolio includes BuildBook, construction management software for builders and remodelers, and CONQUER, a business coaching solution for home services businesses.

