Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

au 30 avril 2024

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

at 30 April 2024

Articles L 233-8 II du Code de commerce et

223-16 du Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

Articles L 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and

223-16 of the AMF General Regulations

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment : Eurolist B

Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social







Total number of shares in the share capital



Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 30 avril 2024

April 30, 2024 97 182 739 Nombre théorique des droits de vote (1)

Number of theoretical voting rights(1)

112 902 826 Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)

Effective number of voting rights(2)

112 812 535

(1) Conformément à l'article 223-11 du Règlement Général de l'AMF, le nombre total de droits de vote théoriques est calculé sur la base de l’ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote. / In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares with voting rights attached, including those stripped of voting rights.

(2) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

Pièce jointe