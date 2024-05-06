Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 25th to May 01st ,2024

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on April 9th ,2024)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from April 25th to May 01st ,2024

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on February 28th ,2024

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days 		2

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 		3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 		4

Amounts
(in €) 		5

Purpose of redemption 		6

Market
 

4/25/24

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

4/26/24

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

4/29/24

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

4/30/24

  		 

351 773 		 

110,041638813       		 

38 709 677,41 		 

Cancellation 		 

OTC
 

5/01/24

  		 

NONE 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)  

      351 773 		 

110,041638813 		 

38 709 677,41 		 

Cancellation 		 

OTC

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

 

