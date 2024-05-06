EH216-S Completes UAE’s First Passenger-Carrying Demo Flight, Accompanied by Successful Demo Flights of EH216-L and EH216-F Pilotless eVTOLs in Abu Dhabi

GUANGZHOU, China, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that its pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft EH216-S has set a new milestone with the successful completion of the first passenger-carrying demo flight in Abu Dhabi, marking the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) and Middle East. Additionally, the EH216-F (for high-rise firefighting) and EH216-L (for aerial logistics) demonstrated their debut flights in the UAE, showcasing a diverse range of UAM use scenarios of pilotless eVTOL aircraft.







(Picture: EH216-S completed the UAE’s first passenger-carrying demo flight in Abu Dhabi)





(Picture: EH216-L’s debut demo flight in the UAE)





(Picture: EH216-F’s debut demo flight in the UAE)

The EH216 series pilotless eVTOL aircraft (including EH216-S, EH216-L and EH216-F) performed several autonomous flights at the Emirates Falcons Aviation Club in Al Ali, Abu Dhabi with the approval by the General Civil Aviation Authority (“GCAA”) of the UAE. Mr. Mohamed Al Dhaheri, board member of Multi Level Group (“MLG”), EHang’s local strategic partner, took a ride on the EH216-S. These successful demo flights were applauded by esteemed guests, including Emirati royalty, civil aviation authorities, government officials and representatives of the media.

The EH216 series are designed as a transformative solutions in addressing urban mobility challenges such as emissions and congestion. The pilotless eVTOL aircraft feature a compact fuselage, high redundancy design and intelligent cluster management, enabling safety and efficiency as well as scalable operations, in order to provide safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility.

Following the EH216-S debut unmanned demo flights at the DRIFTx event on April 25, 2024, the recent flights represented a continuous fruitful outcome of EHang’s further development in the UAE supported by the GCAA, MLG and Wings Logistics Hub. In close coordination with the partners and government entities in the UAE, EHang is actively engaged in the design and establishment of eVTOL vertiports, in swift preparation for launching commercial UAM routes.

EHang expanded into the UAE by joining the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries Cluster and establishing a strategic partnership with Wings Logistics Hub in December 2023, and further established a strategic collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and MLG in April 2024 to drive eVTOL development in the UAE.





(Picture: Mr. Mohamed Al Dhaheri, board member of MLG took a ride on the EH216-S.)

Mr. Mohamed Al Dhaheri, board member of MLG, said after his flight, “Being part of this historic moment is truly exhilarating. The seamless integration of technology and aviation represents a significant leap forward for our nation, and as an Emirati I am proud to be a part of it.”

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of EHang, remarked, “After securing the approval for passenger-carrying demo flights and conducting the debut flight, we will actively foster collaboration and communication between the GCAA and the Civil Aviation Administration of China to expedite the progress towards commercial flights of our pilotless aircraft in the UAE, which will become a milestone in the advancement of Abu Dhabi and the global air mobility sector. With strong local government support and valued partnerships, EHang is poised to continue leading the change of UAM in the UAE and beyond.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb93f6a9-edb9-48fd-89a0-d141bfb4c7eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7db4ab09-5dc5-4a5d-a69a-89600aa4e9d5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1d08761-f1b7-4e77-bf50-445eaa665dfa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2081d8b-5a0e-4c1f-91c0-85b04b2fadcd