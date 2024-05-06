FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 29 April 2024 to 03 May 2024

Nanterre, 6 May 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 29 April 2024 to 03 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8529/04/2024FR000012114719 00014,84 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8530/04/2024FR000012114719 00015,24 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8502/04/2024FR000012114719 50015,40 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8503/04/2024FR000012114719 50015,40 €XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

