FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 29 April 2024 to 03 May 2024

Nanterre, 6 May 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 29 April 2024 to 03 May 2024

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 29/04/2024 FR0000121147 19 000 14,84 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 30/04/2024 FR0000121147 19 000 15,24 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 02/04/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 15,40 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 03/04/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 15,40 € XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment