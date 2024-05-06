Sidetrade: Documentation of the public tender offer for SHS Viveon AG

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today releases the public tender offer documentation to acquire SHS Viveon AG, a German leader in credit risk management software.

As announced in the May 2, 2024 press release , Sidetrade’s tender offer for SHS Viveon AG has been posted in the Federal Gazette, an official promulgation and announcement organ of the Federal Republic of Germany, today. The price of this friendly offer is €3.00 per SHS Viveon share in cash.





Planned milestones for Sidetrade's acquisition of SHS Viveon AG

May 7, 2024 Tender offer opens

May 9, 2024 Delisting of SHS Viveon AG proposed to the Munich Stock Exchange

June 17, 2024 Tender offer closes





The tender offer is not subject to reaching a minimum acceptance threshold.

The tender offer documentation is available on www.sidetrade.com in German ( https://www.sidetrade.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/public-tender-offer-shs-viveon-de.pdf ) and in English ( https://www.sidetrade.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/public-tender-offer-shs-viveon.pdf ).

Copies of the German language binding document may be obtained at uebernahmeangebot@oddo-bhf.com .

Sidetrade will support the delisting of SHS Viveon AG’s shares from the open market m:access of the Munich stock exchange. Post delisting, SHS Viveon AG shares will not trade anymore in Germany (either Frankfurt or Munich).

Sidetrade is assisted by King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor on the transaction and ODDO BHF SE as financial advisor.





