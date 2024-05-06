Nutraceuticals Packaging Market Size Projected to Surge $5.1 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9%

Newark, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.2 billion in 2023 Nutraceuticals Packaging market will reach USD 5.1 million by 2033. The packaging and distribution of goods that bridge the gap between nutrition and pharmaceuticals is greatly aided by the nutraceuticals packaging business. Nutraceuticals are a broad category of goods that include functional meals, drinks, dietary supplements, and personal hygiene products. These goods are said to include bioactive substances that have health advantages above and above those of simple nutrition. Nutraceuticals frequently contain delicate chemicals that need to be shielded from light, air, moisture, and temperature changes in order to retain their potency and effectiveness.



Key Insight of the Nutraceuticals Packaging Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region's demand for nutraceutical products is being driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased awareness of health and wellbeing. The need for functional advantages in products is on the rise, propelling the growth of the nutraceuticals packaging industry. Furthermore, there are many different cultures, food customs, and consumer preferences across the Asia Pacific area. Because of this, a vast array of nutraceutical goods, including functional beverages, fortified foods, and traditional herbal medicines, are available to suit a variety of requirements and tastes. Packaging solutions need to be flexible and scalable in order to accommodate this variability.



In the Nutraceuticals Packaging market, the Bags & Pouches segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the projection period.



The Bags & Pouches segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the projection period. The simplicity and mobility of bags and pouches make them ideal packaging formats for nutraceutical items. Customers value these packages' portability and compact design, which makes them perfect for consuming dietary supplements, healthy snacks, and powdered beverages while on the go. Additionally, there's a chance to innovate in terms of product protection, shelf life, and consumer convenience with flexible packaging materials and designs. Improved product freshness, convenience of use, and extended shelf life are made possible by advancements in barrier films, reclosable features, and resealable zippers, especially for delicate nutraceutical constituents.



In the Nutraceuticals Packaging market, the Functional Foods segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period.



The Functional Foods segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period. Bioactive compounds found in functional meals are frequently exposed to light, moisture, and oxygen, which can degrade their potency and effectiveness. Functional food products can have their shelf life extended and their integrity maintained with the aid of packaging solutions that offer barrier protection and oxygen scavenging capabilities. Additionally, the growing need for convenience presents a chance to create packaging styles that support the consumption of functional meals while on the go. Single-serve packaging alternatives, like sachets, pouches, and individual portions, provide consumers portability and convenience, making it simple for them to include functional meals into their hectic schedules.



In the Nutraceuticals Packaging market, the Powder & Granules segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.2% over the projection period.



The Powder & Granules segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.2% over the projection period. Nutraceutical products based on powders and granules frequently include delicate active chemicals that need to be shielded from light, moisture, and air to retain their efficacy and shelf life. Powder and granular products can be kept intact with the use of barrier-containing packaging, such as foil pouches, laminated films, and moisture-resistant materials. Additionally, because powder and granules are available in a range of sizes and consistencies, packaging makers can create bespoke packaging formats that suit various product dosages and formulations. A variety of powdered and granulated nutraceutical goods can be packaged with ease and versatility using flexible packaging choices like stick packs, sachets, and stand-up pouches.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Packaging requirements in the nutraceutical business are being shaped by strict rules pertaining to labeling, safety, and quality assurance. Ensuring product integrity, transparency, and customer safety through innovative packaging materials, designs, and labeling is fueled by regulatory compliance criteria. The demand for portable and convenient nutraceutical packaging formats is being driven by busy lifestyles and on-the-go consumption trends. Consumers seeking convenience, usability, and portion control can find solutions such as grab-and-go packaging, resealable pouches, and single-serving sachets.



Opportunity



Nutraceutical product packaging can improve the usefulness and functionality of the product in addition to acting as a protective container. Consumer convenience and pleasure can be enhanced by creative packaging designs that include functions like easy-to-open closures, portion control systems, and built-in measurement devices. Additionally, packaging suppliers can provide value-added services like supply chain optimization, regulatory compliance support, and packaging design advice in addition to standard packaging solutions. Nutraceutical producers looking for streamlined operations and strategic alliances benefit from our complete packaging solutions and experience.



Some of the major players operating in the Nutraceuticals Packaging Market are:



• Glenroy, Inc.

• Berry Global Inc.

• MOD-PAC Corporation

• MJS Packaging

• JohnsByrne Company

• Amcor PLC

• Amgraph Packaging, Inc.

• Birchwood Contract Manufacturing

• Syntegon Packaging Technology GmbH

• Comar Packaging Solutions



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Packaging



• Blisters & Strips

• Bottles

• Jars & Canisters

• Bags & Pouches

• Stick Packs

• Boxes & Cartons

• Caps & Closures

• Others



By Product



• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Foods

• Functional Beverages

• Others



By Form



• Tablets & Capsules

• Powder & Granules

• Liquid

• Solid & Soft Gel



