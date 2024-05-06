AI Data Management Market Projected to Reach USD 260.3 Billion by 2033 with 25.1% CAGR, Forecasts Dimension Market Research

New York, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview



The Global AI Data Management Market size is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 260.3 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.1% from 2024 to 2033.

AI Data Management includes methodically using AI technology to improve data analysis, quality, and decision-making. It encompasses organizing, storing, and using data effectively, establishing accessibility, integrity, security, and compliance for informed decision-making.

Text data is expected to drive the global AI data management market by providing insights into customer preferences & market trends. Further, audio data, driven by the popularity of podcasts and voice assistants, improves understanding of consumer behavior and market trends.

ML technology is projected to have significant growth and is anticipated to lead the AI data management market, as the growth in demand for AI solutions integrating ML algorithms extracts insights from large datasets, benefiting various industries.

Important Insights

The AI Data Management Market is expected to grow by USD 225.6 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 25.1% during the same forecasted period i.e. 2024 to 2033.

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2024 with a during the same forecasted period i.e. 2024 to 2033. Text data drives the global AI data management market, providing insights into customer preferences and market trends. Further, audio data improves understanding.

drives the global AI data management market, providing insights into customer preferences and market trends. Further, audio data improves understanding. ML technology is anticipated to lead AI data management due to growth in demand for AI solutions integrating ML algorithms, benefiting various industries.

is anticipated to lead AI data management due to growth in demand for AI solutions integrating ML algorithms, benefiting various industries. The government & defense sector is projected to lead AI data management in 2024, aiming at national security. Further, healthcare and life sciences anticipate substantial growth.

is projected to lead AI data management in 2024, aiming at national security. Further, healthcare and life sciences anticipate substantial growth. North America is anticipated to lead the AI data management market with a 44.4% revenue share in 2024, driven by innovation, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth due to digital transformation initiatives.

Global AI Data Management Market: Trends

Automated Data Governance : The adoption of AI-driven solutions for automating data governance processes, like data quality management, metadata management, and compliance, is gaining traction to ensure data integrity and regulatory compliance.

: The adoption of AI-driven solutions for automating data governance processes, like data quality management, metadata management, and compliance, is gaining traction to ensure data integrity and regulatory compliance. Federated Learning : The rise in interest in federated learning approaches, where machine learning models are trained across decentralized data sources while protecting data privacy, is emerging as a trend in AI data management, mainly in sensitive sectors like healthcare and finance.

: The rise in interest in federated learning approaches, where machine learning models are trained across decentralized data sources while protecting data privacy, is emerging as a trend in AI data management, mainly in sensitive sectors like healthcare and finance. Explainable AI : The need for explainable AI techniques that provide transparency and interpretability in AI decision-making processes is growing, driven by regulatory requirements, ethical considerations, and the need to build trust in AI systems.

: The need for explainable AI techniques that provide transparency and interpretability in AI decision-making processes is growing, driven by regulatory requirements, ethical considerations, and the need to build trust in AI systems. Edge Computing Integration: The combination of AI data management with edge computing technologies is becoming prevalent, allowing real-time data processing and analysis at the edge of the network, improving efficiency and reducing latency for AI-driven applications and services.

AI Data Management Market: Competitive Landscape

In the global AI data management market, key players engage in strong competition, competing to enhance market share. They focus on innovation, diversification of product portfolios, & service developments to meet varied industry requirements. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are mostly used to support market presence & promote expansion.

Some of the major players in the market include Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, SAP, Salesforce, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Microsoft

IBM

AWS

Google

SAP

Salesforce

Informatica

Attivio

Cloudera

Dataiku

Other Key Players

AI Data Management Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 34.7 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 260.3 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 25.1 % Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 44.4% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Offering, By Technology, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the AI data management market, having a 44.4% share of revenue in 2024 due to its role as a technology innovation center, mainly led by the US. The region benefits from popular tech giants, startups, and research institutions driving developments in AI & data management, improving efficiency and decision-making. Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth, driven by large digital transformation initiatives & government recognition of AI's strategic economic significance, driving adoption & innovation in AI and data management solutions.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

The government and defense sector are predicted to be leading the AI data management market in 2024, using AI for national security, like threat detection and cybersecurity. Further, healthcare and life sciences expect major growth, using AI for patient data management, analytics, disease detection, and operational efficiency improvements.

AI Data Management Market Segmentation

By Type

Audio

Speech & Voice

Image

Text

Video

By Offering

By Type Platform Software Tools Services

By Deployment Cloud On-Premise



By Technology

Machine learning Deep learning

Context awareness

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Context vision

By Application

Data augmentation

Exploratory data analysis

Imputation predictive modelling

Process automation

Others

By End User

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Others

Global AI Data Management Market: Driver

Data Proliferation : The significant growth of data from many sources fuels the demand for AI-driven data management solutions to get valuable insights efficiently.

: The significant growth of data from many sources fuels the demand for AI-driven data management solutions to get valuable insights efficiently. Regulatory Compliance : Strict data protection regulations drive the adoption of AI data management tools for allowing compliance and safeguarding sensitive information.

: Strict data protection regulations drive the adoption of AI data management tools for allowing compliance and safeguarding sensitive information. Scalability Needs : As businesses scale up their AI initiatives, there's an increase in demand for scalable data management platforms capable of handling large volumes of diverse data.

: As businesses scale up their AI initiatives, there's an increase in demand for scalable data management platforms capable of handling large volumes of diverse data. Enhanced Decision-Making: AI-powered data management allows organizations to streamline processes, enhance data quality, and make more informed decisions, driving market growth through better efficiency and productivity.

Global AI Data Management Market: Restraints

Data Privacy Concerns : Higher regulatory scrutiny and consumer privacy concerns create challenges for AI data management, demanding compliance with strict data protection laws & regulations.

: Higher regulatory scrutiny and consumer privacy concerns create challenges for AI data management, demanding compliance with strict data protection laws & regulations. Data Quality Issues : Poor data quality, like inaccuracies, incompleteness, and inconsistency, can impact the effectiveness of AI data management systems, causing unreliable insights and decision-making.

: Poor data quality, like inaccuracies, incompleteness, and inconsistency, can impact the effectiveness of AI data management systems, causing unreliable insights and decision-making. Integration Complexity : The complexity of integrating AI data management solutions with current IT infrastructure and legacy systems can be a barrier, needing significant investment in time, resources, and expertise.

: The complexity of integrating AI data management solutions with current IT infrastructure and legacy systems can be a barrier, needing significant investment in time, resources, and expertise. Talent Shortage: The shortage of skilled professionals with expertise in AI, data science, and data management creates a challenge for organizations looking to implement and optimize AI data management initiatives effectively.

Global AI Data Management Market: Opportunities

Data Integration : Opportunities burst for AI data management solutions that simplify the integration of disparate data sources, allowing complete analysis & insights generation.

: Opportunities burst for AI data management solutions that simplify the integration of disparate data sources, allowing complete analysis & insights generation. Personalized Experiences : AI-driven data management supports the creation of personalized customer experiences by using data insights to custom products, services, and interactions.

: AI-driven data management supports the creation of personalized customer experiences by using data insights to custom products, services, and interactions. Predictive Analytics : Using AI for data management allows predictive analytics capabilities, enabling businesses to anticipate trends, behaviors, and outcomes for strategic decision-making.

: Using AI for data management allows predictive analytics capabilities, enabling businesses to anticipate trends, behaviors, and outcomes for strategic decision-making. Industry Verticals: Customizing AI data management solutions to specific industry needs, like healthcare, finance, and retail, provides many opportunities for providers to address sector-specific challenges and requirements.

Recent Developments in the AI Data Management Market

December 2023: Ataccama introduced ONE AI, adding generative AI to its ONE platform, allowing data leaders to automate routine tasks & focus on strategy.

Ataccama introduced ONE AI, adding generative AI to its ONE platform, allowing data leaders to automate routine tasks & focus on strategy. November 2023: IBI introduced Data Intelligence, a new platform consolidating many data management processes to enhance productivity and efficiency, meeting customer demand for integration.

IBI introduced Data Intelligence, a new platform consolidating many data management processes to enhance productivity and efficiency, meeting customer demand for integration. October 2023: Apica announced the global launch of its Generative AI Assistant for the Apica Ascent Platform, a major development after the acquisition of Logiq.ai.

Apica announced the global launch of its Generative AI Assistant for the Apica Ascent Platform, a major development after the acquisition of Logiq.ai. July 2023: Lenovo introduced data management innovations with ThinkSystem DG & DM3010H Storage Arrays, featuring improved AI workload integration. ThinkAgile SXM Azure Stack solutions address hybrid cloud needs.

Lenovo introduced data management innovations with ThinkSystem DG & DM3010H Storage Arrays, featuring improved AI workload integration. ThinkAgile SXM Azure Stack solutions address hybrid cloud needs. March 2023: Kyndryl introduced the Kyndryl Data & AI Console, integrating data operations for streamlined data flows & informed decision-making, with a combined dashboard.

