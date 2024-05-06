Mobile Security Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 32.7 Bn by 2032, at 20.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:



The Global Mobile Security Market size reached USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is further anticipated to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2032 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032.

mobile device security includes safeguarding communication hardware & computers from asset & data loss through encryption, access controls, &remote tracking, which ensures confidentiality, functionality, and data integrity in the digital landscape.

Android as an operating system dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to do the same in the coming future, shaping the global security market. In addition, safeguarding Android devices includes complete measures, like antivirus tools, regular updates, secure app practices, encryption, biometric authentication, and remote tracking for data protection.

The BFSI sector played a crucial role in driving the global mobile security market in 2023, as strong measures, like secure app development, multi-factor authentication, encryption, live monitoring, & compliance, protect financial transactions, customer data, & overall integrity, generate trust in mobile banking.

Important Insights

played a vital role in driving the global mobile security market in 2023, using strong measures to protect financial transactions & customer data, and instilling trust in mobile banking. North America led the Global Mobile Security Market in 2023, with a 35.9% revenue share, driven by technological developments, affordability, and broad adoption of mobile solutions, enhancing business operations & competitiveness.

Global Mobile Security Market: Trends

Zero Trust Architecture : The adoption of zero trust architecture is gaining momentum, focusing on constant verification and strict access controls to improve mobile security in a highly perimeterless environment.

: The adoption of zero trust architecture is gaining momentum, focusing on constant verification and strict access controls to improve mobile security in a highly perimeterless environment. Mobile Threat Defense : There's a rise in focus on mobile threat defense solutions that use advanced analytics & machine learning to proactively detect and respond to mobile-specific threats such as malware, phishing, and network attacks.

: There's a rise in focus on mobile threat defense solutions that use advanced analytics & machine learning to proactively detect and respond to mobile-specific threats such as malware, phishing, and network attacks. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) : Mobile security solutions are integrating endpoint detection & response capabilities to easily identify and reduce security incidents on mobile devices, providing greater visibility and control over mobile threats.

: Mobile security solutions are integrating endpoint detection & response capabilities to easily identify and reduce security incidents on mobile devices, providing greater visibility and control over mobile threats. Privacy Protection Regulations: An increase in privacy concerns and regulatory requirements, like GDPR and CCPA, are driving mobile security trends towards better data protection measures, like encryption, anonymization, and user consent management.

Mobile Security Market: Competitive Landscape

In the global mobile security market, companies constantly pursue strategic initiatives, like collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansions, to improve business growth & enhance their market position. Further, mergers & acquisitions also are highly adopted as a major strategy among these players.

Some of the major players in the market include Microsoft Corp, Google, Apple, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, McAfee, Blackberry Ltd, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Apple

Lookout

Intel

Broadcom Inc

Blackberry

McAfee

Verizon Communication

Other Key Players

Mobile Security Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.3 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 32.7 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 20.1% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 35.9% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Operating System, By Deployment, By End User, By Industrial Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Global Mobile Security Market in 2023, capturing a significant market share of 35.9% of total revenue, as the region's businesses support mobile technologies driven by technological developments, affordability, societal trends, & economic advantages. Further, the adoption of mobile solutions is driven by advancing technology, affordability, and the growing occurrence of mobile devices. Further, the integration of mobile technologies into business operations is driven by the competitive advantages & enhanced customer engagement they provide, solidifying North America's leadership in the market.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

Cloud deployment emerged as a key driver in the mobile security market in 2023, providing an efficient & scalable solution for device protection. Using cloud-based platforms allows centralized management of security measures, giving real-time updates, smooth integration, & remote monitoring capabilities, which enhances flexibility, reduces on-device resource requirements, & ensures constant protection across diverse mobile devices & locations, highlighting its anticipated role in shaping the market's future.

Mobile Security Market Segmentation

By Operating System

Android

iOS

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Enterprises

Individual

By Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Others

Global Mobile Security Market: Driver

Rising Mobile Usage : The high growth in smartphone adoption globally drives the demand for mobile security solutions to protect personal and corporate data from evolving cyber threats.

: The high growth in smartphone adoption globally drives the demand for mobile security solutions to protect personal and corporate data from evolving cyber threats. BYOD Trend : The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) culture in workplaces expands the need for strong mobile security measures to safeguard sensitive information accessed from many devices.

: The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) culture in workplaces expands the need for strong mobile security measures to safeguard sensitive information accessed from many devices. Regulatory Compliance : Strict data protection regulations make organizations to invest in mobile security solutions to allow compliance and avoid big fines for data breaches.

: Strict data protection regulations make organizations to invest in mobile security solutions to allow compliance and avoid big fines for data breaches. The emergence of IoT: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices expands the attack surface, driving the demand for complete mobile security strategies to reduce risks associated with connected devices.

Global Mobile Security Market: Restraints

Complexity of Threat Landscape : The continuously evolving nature of cyber threats creates challenges for mobile security solutions to keep pace, causing potential vulnerabilities and gaps in protection.

: The continuously evolving nature of cyber threats creates challenges for mobile security solutions to keep pace, causing potential vulnerabilities and gaps in protection. User Awareness and Education : Lack of user awareness about mobile security best practices & risks contributes to a higher chance of falling victim to phishing scams, malware, and other cyberattacks.

: Lack of user awareness about mobile security best practices & risks contributes to a higher chance of falling victim to phishing scams, malware, and other cyberattacks. Compatibility Issues : Compatibility issues with many mobile operating systems and device types can impact the easy implementation and effectiveness of mobile security solutions across different environments.

: Compatibility issues with many mobile operating systems and device types can impact the easy implementation and effectiveness of mobile security solutions across different environments. Cost Constraints: Budget limitations may prevent organizations from investing adequately in comprehensive mobile security measures, making them vulnerable to special cyber threats and potential data breaches.

Global Mobile Security Market: Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Mobile Payments : The rise in the use of mobile devices for financial transactions provides opportunities for mobile security providers to provide better solutions that protect sensitive payment data & ensure secure transactions.

: The rise in the use of mobile devices for financial transactions provides opportunities for mobile security providers to provide better solutions that protect sensitive payment data & ensure secure transactions. IoT Security Integration : As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands, there's an increase in opportunity for mobile security solutions to integrate with IoT devices, providing complete protection across interconnected networks.

: As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands, there's an increase in opportunity for mobile security solutions to integrate with IoT devices, providing complete protection across interconnected networks. Remote Workforce Security : The growth of remote work highlights the demand for mobile security solutions that can secure devices & data outside traditional office environments, providing opportunities for innovative remote access and endpoint protection solutions.

: The growth of remote work highlights the demand for mobile security solutions that can secure devices & data outside traditional office environments, providing opportunities for innovative remote access and endpoint protection solutions. Biometric Authentication Adoption: The adoption of biometric authentication methods, like fingerprint and facial recognition, provides opportunities for mobile security providers to develop & integrate advanced authentication technologies into their solutions, improving security and user experience.

Recent Developments in the Mobile Security Market

October 2023: RSA unveiled RSA Mobile Lock, improving mobile security by identifying & blocking threats on mobile devices, which safeguards corporate systems by preventing compromised users from accessing secure environments.

RSA unveiled RSA Mobile Lock, improving mobile security by identifying & blocking threats on mobile devices, which safeguards corporate systems by preventing compromised users from accessing secure environments. April 2023: Zimperium introduced the Zimperium Mobile-First Security Platform, integrating Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) & Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) for complete mobile security management & adaptability to evolving threats.

Zimperium introduced the Zimperium Mobile-First Security Platform, integrating Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) & Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) for complete mobile security management & adaptability to evolving threats. June 2023: Apple unveiled major OS updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and MacOS, focusing on enhanced privacy & security features, like Safari Private Browsing & Communication Safety, plus app privacy enhancements.

Apple unveiled major OS updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and MacOS, focusing on enhanced privacy & security features, like Safari Private Browsing & Communication Safety, plus app privacy enhancements. September 2023: T-Mobile launched T-Mobile Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with T-SIMsecure & T-Mobile Security Slice, providing essential development for businesses & government entities in countering cyber threats and enhancing network security.

