Guggenheim Investments Appoints Patricia Zobel as Head of Macroeconomic Research and Market Strategy for Guggenheim Partners Investment Management

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments today announced the appointment of Patricia Zobel as Senior Managing Director and Head of Macroeconomic Research and Market Strategy for Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (GPIM).



Ms. Zobel will lead GPIM’s team of economists and market strategists who help to formulate the firm’s global macro-outlook and market views. She will report to Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer for GPIM.

Ms. Zobel brings extensive experience in fixed-income markets and monetary policy. As an executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (New York Fed), she served as deputy manager and manager pro tem of the Federal Reserve’s System Open Market Account (SOMA) securities portfolio. In this capacity, she led implementation of U.S. monetary policy as directed by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), and provided insight on global financial markets to the Committee.

“Macroeconomic Research and Market Strategy is a cornerstone of our team-based investment process,” said Ms. Walsh. “Patricia will lead the group responsible for establishing the house view on the economic outlook, market strategy, and monetary policy. In these challenging markets, she brings a wealth of experience that will prove invaluable as we shape portfolio strategy going forward.”

“We are delighted to welcome Patricia to Guggenheim,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “Today’s appointment is the latest in a series of additions designed to enhance our ability to serve clients, drive value for our stakeholders, and support our strong growth. Patricia will help maintain and expand our firm’s leadership in market and economic research and commentary.”

During her career at the New York Fed, Ms. Zobel held roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to serving as deputy manager and manager pro tem for the SOMA, she was Director of the New York Fed’s Discount Window and held portfolio management, trading, and analyst positions. She also served as an institutional fixed-income investment manager at The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $234 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 235+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 3.31.2024 and include leverage of $14.5bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.