Sourdough Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.47 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2023 global sourdough market will reach USD 6.47 billion in 2033. A classic kind of bread produced by spontaneous fermentation is sourdough bread. Instead of using commercial yeast, which is used to leaven breads, it uses wild yeast and bacteria. The main components are flour, salt, water, and a sourdough starter, a flour and water mixture fermented over time and containing bacteria and wild yeast. To keep the starting active and healthy, feed it frequently from the beginning of the procedure. Combine the starter with flour, water, and salt to make a dough for sourdough bread. It is this dough that is fermented. The time it takes for fermentation might vary based on the temperature and the type of flavour that is wanted. The dough is shaped, given another chance to rise, and then baked at a high temperature following fermentation. It has a tart, rich flavour. It has a chewy texture. It is simpler to digest sourdough. It has a long history that crosses numerous global cultures. Beyond bread, sourdough can be used to make pancakes, waffles, and pizza crusts, among other recipes. Regarding nutrition, sourdough fermentation increases the flour's nutrient bioavailability, which may positively affect health. The probiotic bacteria created during fermentation may support a balanced microbiome in the stomach.



Scope of sourdough Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 8% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 0.40 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 0.66 Billion Largest Market Europe Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Sourdough Market



Europe will dominate the market during the forecast period.



European nations have strong cultural ties to bread, with centuries-old breadmaking traditions and decades of sourdough as a mainstay of meals. The continent's varied culinary environment, with each region showcasing its distinctive bread kinds, techniques, and recipes, makes it an ideal place to produce and consume sourdough. Encouraging legislative actions support preserving and promoting regional peculiarities and traditional breadmaking techniques. Europe's dominance is further bolstered by its booming artisanal baking tradition.



The starter type segment is divided into type I, type II, and type III. In 2023, the type I segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and revenue of 1.41 billion.



The ingredients segment is divided into wheat, rye, oats, barley, and others. In 2023, the wheat segment dominated the market with a 49% market share and revenue of 1.47 billion.



The application segment is divided into bread and buns, pizza, cakes, and others. In 2023, the bread and buns segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 1.71 billion.



Advancement in market



Researchers created unique gluten-free sourdough bread using a pseudocereal formulation that included Moringa oleifera. This unusual crop improves health, as reported in a recent paper in the journal Foods. Researchers have suggested that adding leaf extract from the Moringa plant to bread may be safe for both healthy and celiac populations to eat. Additionally, sourdough fermentation may improve the total phenolic compound (TPC) content, antioxidant qualities, protein digestibility, micronutrient availability, and functional aspects of bread.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing awareness of health among consumers.



Given its natural fermentation process, which provides digestive benefits, sourdough is a perfect choice given the growing trend towards health-conscious eating. Furthermore, the act of fermentation increases the nutrients' bioavailability. Social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram have greatly aided Sourdough's popularity. Additionally, a wider audience can access sourdough because of the recipes and advice bloggers and influencers share. The COVID-19 epidemic spurred a spike in home baking due to lockdowns, further hastened sourdough's spread. Thus, these elements have contributed to the popularity of sourdough bread.



Restraints: The difficult method of preparing sourdough.



Baking sourdough requires a particular amount of expertise and comprehension because it's a multifaceted and intricate procedure. Being adept at maintaining a sourdough starter is essential to becoming a sourdough expert. The ability to properly care for and feed a sourdough starter is essential to perfecting the art of sourdough. Comprehending the dynamics of fermentation is essential since variables such as temperature and starter activity impact the dough's formation and the fermentation rate. It might be difficult for beginners to handle and shape dough. Furthermore, novices may be discouraged by the time and patience needed for sourdough baking. As a result, the process's intricacy could appear intimidating, discourage others from trying their hand at baking, and impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: The increasing availability of sourdough ingredients and equipment.



By increasing the variety of speciality flours, mainstream grocery shops and internet merchants have favourably impacted the rising demand for baking supplies. These flours are now widely accessible, making them accessible from home. Home bakers now have easier access to these flours because they are more widely available. Speciality flours have become more widely available, as have the necessary tools and equipment for baking sourdough. The availability of speciality ingredients and baking supplies has expanded, making sourdough baking more accessible to home bakers. The accessibility of these components and equipment has contributed to sourdough bread's great popularity in today's cooking scene.



Challenges: The need for speciality ingredients and equipment.



Speciality flours, including heritage grains and organic varieties, are limited or costly in certain areas. Proofing baskets can be difficult to find outside urban centres or online marketplaces. These limitations pose barriers to entry for aspiring sourdough bakers. The presence of easy, ready-to-eat, affordable and accessible commercial options also challenges the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global sourdough market are:



• Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

• IREKS GmbH

• Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG

• Mount Sourdough Co.

• Lesaffre Group

• Philibert

• Pan’Artisan

• Sourdough & Co.

• Puratos Group

• Speciality Breads Ltd.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Starter Type



• Type I

• Type II

• Type III



By Ingredients



• Wheat

• Rye

• Oats

• Barley

• Others



By Application



• Bread and Buns

• Pizza

• Cakes

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



