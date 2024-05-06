Masters In Trading Summit: Jonathan Rose Advanced Notice Revealed (by TradeInvestNow.com)

New York, NY, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeInvestNow.com recently received a message from our associates at Masters in Trading. Masters in Trading is a trading research community led by the legendary Jonathan Rose, a 25-year trading veteran who worked as a professional trader and market maker on the world’s #1 options exchange.

Now, on Wednesday, May 8, Jonathan is holding his first ever Masters in Trading Summit where he's pulling back the curtains to reveal a trading strategy that could help you target up to 48 triple digit winners over the next 12 Months.

Register here and he’ll give you FREE access to a three-day tutorial showing you how to use his strategy to boost your trading success.

See the details below…

Masters in Trading Summit - What Is It?

This Wednesday, May 8 at 10 am ET, Jonathan Rose is holding his first ever Masters in Trading Summit where he's going to share the details behind one of the most consistent and lucrative trading strategies he discovered over 15 years as a professional trader.



His approach is based on a "quantitative" formula that's predicted major market moves time after time. In fact, over the last three years, 90.3% of the calls Jonathan made using this formula have gone up. During the event, you’ll discover how to use this formula....

You’ll get more on how Jonathan is trading the markets today, some of the trades he’s most excited about, and most importantly, the #1 indicator that helps market makers find trades that go up 90.3% of the time. He calls it "Unusual Options Activity."

He’ll also detail the results of a recent 6-week, live experiment in which he closed seven out of seven trades for an average gain of 125%.

As a bonus, if you reserve your seat now, you can watch Jonathan's three-part High Probability Options crash course – free. Just follow this link for access.

Who Is Jonathan Rose?

Jonathan Rose spent over 15 years as a professional trader in some of the most competitive trading environments.

He started out as a floor trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, making as much as $1.1 million dollars a year trading Nasdaq futures.

He went to become the Director of Trading at a multi-million-dollar proprietary trading firm, where he grew the firm to over 100 active traders.

After his firm sold to a hedge fund, he paid $300,000 to rent a seat on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, where he became a market maker for the remainder of his professional career.

And he spent the last nine years showing everyday folks like you how to become more profitable in their trading.

When Is Masters In Trading Summit?

Masters In Trading Summit with Jonathan Rose has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 10 am ET.

How to sign up for the Masters In Trading Summit?

To get access to Jonathan’s Masters In Trading Summit, all individuals have to do is enter their respective emails here. Upon entering, those residing in the U.S. (or have a U.S.-based phone number) will also be presented with the chance of becoming VIPs.

VIP’s receive free text reminders about the event…

Plus, they get temporary access to Jonathan’s new proprietary "Unusual Options Activity" trading tool as well as a special bonus video on how to use the tool to find high probability trades.

This tool is a key component in his new strategy so you won’t want to miss out on this special bonus.

Masters In Trading Summit with Jonathan Rose - Claim Your Free Spot Here





About Masters in Trading

Masters in Trading was founded with a mission to protect traders from the confusion and false information that plagues the trading world. Their goal is to help passionate traders, like you, trade with confidence and long-term success.

The membership is designed to help traders avoid years of trial and error by providing effective strategies and education that yield results quickly. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, the team at Masters in Trading will help you become the best trader you can be.

You can contact Masters in Trading team via the following:

Email: support@mastersintrading.com

About TradeInvestNow.com

This press release is published by Tradeinvestnow.com.

TradeInvestNow.com was founded by trading education insiders with one simple goal: provide well educated self-directed traders to the material that will truly further their trading success.

Our mission is to give every reader FREE access to the trading articles, events, eBooks and videos that can change their trading lives and careers forever.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Media Details:

Contact us: support@tradeinvestnow.com

Phone Number: 347-669-1180



Website: https://tradeinvestnow.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tradeandinvestments



Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshBro20595351