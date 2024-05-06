Steamroller Studios Expands to British Columbia, Canada

MOUNT DORA, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steamroller Studios is announcing its recent expansion to British Columbia, Canada. Steamroller began its journey in 2014, opening in the back of a T-shirt shop located in the quaint city of Mount Dora in central Florida. The studio provides animation services in all sectors of the entertainment industry, specializing in high-quality animation performances for major clients such as Sony, Paramount, Apple, Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Framestore, DNEG and many more. The independent self-funded studio was originally created by current owners Jalil Sadool (CCO), Keith Lackey, CEO of affiliate Steamroller Technologies, and Adam Meyer (CDO). Aaron Gilman, CEO of Steamroller Studios, would eventually join in 2021.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Steamroller now has studios in Florida, Vancouver and Mauritius and has expanded its services beyond animation over the last few years. Through the growth of its I.P. development division, Steamroller provides clients with storyboard, concept and character design, layout as well as rigging services. The studio has been aggressively funding its own storytelling initiatives since its inception and has nearly a dozen unique projects in different stages of development. Its most imminent production is the animated pilot episode of Spice Frontier, based on its multi-award-winning short film produced in 2019. Over the past few years, Steamroller has built its own real-time pipeline, leveraging Unreal Engine. The studio plans to offer its unique approach to creating stylized feature animation within Unreal to its clients as part of its one-stop shop services strategy in the future.

Steamroller Studios currently has 260 staff, with over 130 full-time animators. With artists, technicians and support staff located in 36 countries, the studio has built a unique operational infrastructure that prioritizes studio culture and relationship-building for both remote and in-house workers.

Says CEO Aaron Gilman, “We are beyond excited to be expanding to my hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia. There is an incredible source of talent in Canada. We are also continuing to grow our relationships with our Canadian clients and look forward to supporting them in VFX, feature animation and games.”

Contact:

Andi Schuler

Email: marketing@steamrollerstudios.com