SBB Research Group Foundation Awards Additional Grants to 3 Illinois Nonprofits 

CHICAGO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation invited three prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of the respective organization’s missions (organizations listed alphabetically):



Caring 4 Kids Clothing (Winthrop Harbor, IL) Caring for Kids Clothing addresses the pressing issue of clothing inadequacy among hundreds of children annually. Providing essential items such as warm winter gear, school uniforms, everyday clothing, and more, ensuring that every child's basic needs are met.

Intergenerational Computer Education (Chicago, IL) Intergenerational Computer Education (ICE) aims to empower individuals across all age groups to excel in the digital realm through inclusive education and training.

Milton Township Food Pantry (Wheaton, IL) Milton Township Food Pantry’s provides support to individuals and families facing food insecurity. This organization ensures residents have access to nutritious, wholesome fresh food, including perishable and non-perishable items.



"We're proud to support these organizations as they continue to make meaningful differences in their community," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

