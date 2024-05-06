Pizza Nova opens its first location in Orangeville, Ontario

Orangeville, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, Ontario's family-owned and operated premium pizza brand, announces its first location in Orangeville, Ontario. To celebrate the milestone, Pizza Nova will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 25, 2024, featuring a special promotion to delight pizza lovers and give back to the community.

The new Pizza Nova location is strategically situated at 40 Broadway, Orangeville, and is owned and operated by seasoned franchisee Steve Wahab. Wahab has been a dedicated member of the Pizza Nova family for nearly two decades. This opening marks his second location, with his first being a successful operation at 10886 Hurontario Street in Brampton, Ontario.

"I have been part of the Pizza Nova family since 1995, starting as a pizzamaker at Pizza Nova's Bolton location and eventually stepping into the franchisee role in Brampton," says Wahab. "Opening a second location in Orangeville is not just an expansion—it's a homecoming. This new store allows us to serve another community with the same dedication to quality and service that defines Pizza Nova."

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will include special deals such as medium pizzas at $5.99 (plus tax), with $1 from every pizza sold during the event going to Orangeville Food Bank.

"Dedication to community and quality has always been at the heart of Pizza Nova," says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. "With Steve's extensive experience and passion, we are excited to see him bring our brand to the amazing community of Orangeville, offering a taste of Italy to more Ontarians."

For more information on Pizza Nova and the new Orangeville location, please visit www.pizzanova.com.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

