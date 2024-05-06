Tecnológico de Monterrey launches call for speakers for IFE Conference 2025

IFE Conference 2025, an event that brings together leaders in educational innovation to share their breakthroughs and insights, announces its new call for papers, which closes on June 15, 2024.



One of the goals of the Institute for the Future of Education is to transform the future of education by connecting experts from around the world in a joint effort to innovate and advance global learning.

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IFE Conference will be held in January 2025; this edition’s theme is “Driving the future of education with innovation and technologies”. Since its inception in 2006, the conference has been a catalyst for people dedicated to transforming educational paradigms, with a special focus on:



emerging trends, current challenges and future opportunities in the educational field. Promoting innovation in teaching methods and tools that resonate with the expectations of today's generations.

innovation in teaching methods and tools that resonate with the expectations of today's generations. Establishing a multidisciplinary network of experts, not only to exchange experiences and best practices, but also to collaborate on innovative proposals.



The IFE Conference invites the scientific, innovative and entrepreneurial community to present their research, experiences and educational projects. The call, which opened on March 19 and will be accepting proposals until June 15, accepts 4 types of contributions under the following categories :

Original and unpublished studies that contribute to educational innovation. Papers on innovation: Descriptions of innovative experiences in education, without requiring research results.

Works that contribute significantly to the discussion of educational innovation. Educational innovation experiences: Outstanding projects for analysis and discussion in panel or round table formats.

For this edition, IEEE Region 9 joins as a technical sponsor of the congress, which means that accepted research contributions will be submitted for inclusion in IEEE Xplore, subject to meeting the quality requirements of the platform. All IEEE Xplore articles are indexed in SCOPUS.

Contributions can focus on one of the following main thematic lines from five core areas:

: Evolution of teaching methods, technology in the classroom and socioemotional skills. Educational Technologies: Use of digital tools and online systems to enrich teaching.

Improvements in health education and research. Educational Innovation Management: Strategies for evaluating and managing innovation in education.

Strategies for evaluating and managing innovation in education. Lifelong learning: Development of lifelong skills and abilities for employability and personal growth.



The IFE Conference, an initiative of the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey, is a leader in educational innovation, having attracted more than 29,000 participants from over 40 countries throughout its ten editions. Next year, the conference aims to reach new heights, solidifying its commitment to learn, connect and collaborate to enrich the future of education globally.

The contributions, selected for their innovation and relevance, will be presented at the next edition, to be held from January 28-30, 2025 at the Monterrey campus of the Tec de Monterrey, offering a unique opportunity to positively impact the future of education through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Learn more about the call and participate at www.ciie.mx. More news about the congress will be shared through its social networks: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation and global vision. It was founded in 1943 and currently has a presence in 32 municipalities in 20 Mexican states, with an enrollment of 62 thousand professional and graduate students, as well as more than 27 thousand high school students. Accredited by SACSCOC since 1950. Ranked 184th in the QS World University Rankings 2024 and 4th in Latin America according to THE Latin America University Rankings 2023. It also stands out in global employability and entrepreneurship programs, being part of international networks such as APRU, U21 and WUN.